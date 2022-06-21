Jokowi Celebrates 61st Birthday at PDI-P Congress

President Joko Widodo, left, hands the tip of tumpeng (ceremonial dish of rice served in a cone shape) to PDIP Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri during his surprise birthday celebration in Jakarta on June 21, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo celebrated his 61st birthday on Tuesday surrounded by top executives of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) that became his political vehicle to the country’s number one job.

The PDI-P held a national congress at the party’s education center in Jakarta and the president has been a regular guest since he took office in 2014.

Soon after the event, a traditional Javanese dish of cone-shaped rice or tumpeng was served to the president.

Jokowi cut the tip of the cone and handed it to PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri as a gesture of respect.

Megawati then cut another slice and gave it to Jokowi to remember his father, the late President Sukarno who died 52 years ago today.

“I thank you all because during my whole life I have never had a celebration like this for my birthday. But June 21 [1970] was also the date when Bung Karno died,” Jokowi said using the nickname of the founding father.

“Thank you Bu Mega for the traditional dish.”

Then he sang praises for the woman who nominated him as the party’s presidential candidate before the 2014 election.

“As long as I can remember, she still has that striking look and charismatic personality. It’s true, I say this from the deep of my heart,” the president said to applause from the audience.

Cabinet members went to social media to deliver well wishes to their boss.

“Happy birthday Mr. President, I and my family and millions of Indonesian citizens always pray for you. May you receive everlasting bliss, joy, good health, and prosperity, and may Allah protect you always,” Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno wrote on Instagram.