Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Thursday departed for a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and China, a day after he defended his recent intensified trips as necessary to get first-hand knowledge about current global challenges.

The president will attend the conference of members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change known as the Conference of the Parties (COP).

"Today I will fly to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit accompanied by a small team of delegates," Jokowi said prior to his departure at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta.

He said the world rests its hope on the 28th COP in the UAE to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, adding that developed countries need to provide financial support for other countries in achieving their net zero emission targets.

Advertisement

His trip will continue to China where he will participate in the G77 Summit discussing food security and have bilateral talks with fellow leaders.

"I will return to Jakarta Sunday morning," he said.

During a gathering with Bank Indonesia officials on Wednesday, Jokow said his intensified overseas engagements in recent years are aimed at addressing global challenges impacting the national economy and security amid escalating geopolitical tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Jokowi stressed the necessity of engaging with world leaders and participating in international gatherings to seek common solutions.



"I actively participate in conferences, summits, and international meetings to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing situations,” Jokowi said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: