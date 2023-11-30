Thursday, November 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China

Ichsan Ali
November 30, 2023 | 7:02 pm
SHARE
FILE - President Joko Widodo walks on the tarmac of Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
FILE - President Joko Widodo walks on the tarmac of Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Thursday departed for a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and China, a day after he defended his recent intensified trips as necessary to get first-hand knowledge about current global challenges.

The president will attend the conference of members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change known as the Conference of the Parties (COP).

"Today I will fly to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit accompanied by a small team of delegates," Jokowi said prior to his departure at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta.

He said the world rests its hope on the 28th COP in the UAE to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, adding that developed countries need to provide financial support for other countries in achieving their net zero emission targets.

Advertisement

His trip will continue to China where he will participate in the G77 Summit discussing food security and have bilateral talks with fellow leaders.

"I will return to Jakarta Sunday morning," he said.

During a gathering with Bank Indonesia officials on Wednesday, Jokow said his intensified overseas engagements in recent years are aimed at addressing global challenges impacting the national economy and security amid escalating geopolitical tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Jokowi stressed the necessity of engaging with world leaders and participating in international gatherings to seek common solutions.
 
"I actively participate in conferences, summits, and international meetings to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing situations,” Jokowi said.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China
News 1 hours ago

Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China

 The president will attend the conference of members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the UAE.
BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters
Business 2 hours ago

BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters

 During the first nine months of the year, BRI booked a net profit of Rp 44.21 trillion.
B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission
News 3 hours ago

B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission

 With a staggering 35.7 million registered voters, West Java boasts a voter count larger than the entire population of neighboring Malaysia.
Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million
Tech 6 hours ago

Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million

 Mitratel is among the biggest providers of shared telecommunications infrastructures in the world.
Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’

 Caitlin Halderman will join The Palace Jeweler’s other special friends such as Andien and Sheila Dara. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership
3
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
4
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
5
Poland to Start Exporting Apples to Indonesia Next Year
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED