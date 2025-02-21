Jokowi Disagrees with Megawati's Boycott Call against Presidential Retreat Program

Solo. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Friday all newly installed governors, mayors, and regents should honor an invitation for a brainstorming session with his successor, Prabowo Subianto, despite a call from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to boycott the retreat program.

His remarks came a day after PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri instructed all elected local leaders from the party to boycott the event at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Megawati was angered by the arrest of PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday.

Jokowi said the retreat is a government affair organized by the sitting president and, as part of the government, regional leaders should attend.

"This is a government matter. The regional leaders are invited, and the President is the one inviting, so they should attend," Jokowi said at his private residence in Solo.

Jokowi added that regional leaders are elected by the people and must serve the interests of the people. According to him, the presence of regional leaders at the retreat is part of their duty as members of the government led by President Prabowo Subianto.

“All regional leaders and deputies are instructed to postpone their trips to the retreat in Magelang, scheduled from February 21-28, 2025. Those already en route must halt their journey and await further instructions,” read the circular signed by Megawati.

The directive also instructs PDI-P’s elected officials to remain on standby and keep their communication devices active.

