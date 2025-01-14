Jokowi Doesn’t Mind Prabowo Evaluating His National Strategic Projects

Wijayanti Putri
January 14, 2025 | 4:15 pm
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and his predecessor Joko Widodo speak with journalists at his private residence in South Jakarta, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and his predecessor Joko Widodo speak with journalists at his private residence in South Jakarta, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Tuesday that he did not mind that his successor Prabowo Subianto would review his so-called “national strategic projects”.

Jokowi was previously in power for a decade. During his presidency, he had established 233 of these national strategic projects. The term refers to infrastructure projects that the government considers strategically economic. Projects with this status also enjoy easier licensing processes and other facilities. 

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker and Gerindra Party’s senior member Sufmi Dasco Ahmad recently revealed that Prabowo planned on evaluating national strategic projects that he deemed to lack benefit for the people. Jokowi told reporters that he did not see any problem with the plan, citing that such reviews are actually necessary.

“Well, I don’t see any problem with it. Isn’t it a good thing? Such evaluations will enable us to make improvements,” Jokowi said in Solo residence in Central Java.

Jokowi acknowledged any decisions that his government had made at the time might not be perfect. He added: “But it is still something that can be fixed. So these evaluations would be great.”

The construction work of Indonesia's new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan on Nov. 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

The two-term president also commented on what if Prabowo decided to review his most ambitious infrastructure project: the capital relocation. Indonesia is currently building an entirely new capital called Nusantara in East Kalimantan from scratch. Its construction began during Jokowi’s second term. Jokowi said Prabowo had pledged to carry on this mammoth-sized project despite not having included the capital relocation in his priority programs.

“And the government has already set aside the state budget for the relocation. [I] have long entrusted [the capital relocation to Prabowo],” Jokowi said.

About 105 out of the 233 national strategic projects are complete as of November 2024. As many as 28 projects and 10 programs are already in operations. There are currently 44 projects and 3 programs that are under development. Some five others are still in the transaction process. Preparations are underway for 46 projects and 3 programs.

#Policy
