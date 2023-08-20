Sunday, August 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour

Heru Andriyanto
August 20, 2023 | 6:34 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo walks on the tarmac of Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra before his trip to African countries, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko Widodo walks on the tarmac of Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra before his trip to African countries, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Medan. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo departed for his inaugural visit to African nations on Sunday from Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra for a six-day journey that will encompass Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa.

During a news conference streamed on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube account, the President highlighted the historical significance of Indonesia's connections with Africa. 

He pointed out that Indonesia played a vital role in the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference held in the city of Bandung, which addressed the East-West rivalry and fostered a commitment to avoid involvement in the Cold War by establishing the Non-Aligned Movement.

"As I embark on this visit to African countries, I carry the spirit of Bandung with me to reinforce solidarity and collaboration among Global South nations," Jokowi said.

Advertisement

He noted that Kenya and Tanzania established embassies in Jakarta last year, underscoring their commitment to strengthening ties with Indonesia. Additionally, Mozambique holds the distinction of being the first country to sign the Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia.

"During my visit to South Africa, I have been invited to participate in the BRICS Summit, where I will also engage in bilateral discussions with the heads of state of the participating countries," he said.

The BRICS Summit involves a multilateral consortium comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour
News 1 hours ago

Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour

 The six-day journey will encompass Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa.
US, Japan, Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea
News 6 hours ago

US, Japan, Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea

 The navy drills are planned after Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against Philippine vessels in the contested waterway.
Regent Invites Neighboring Town Dancers to Cheer Up Madura Culture Festival
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Regent Invites Neighboring Town Dancers to Cheer Up Madura Culture Festival

 The festival will be hosted at the Ahmad Yani Stadium from August 26 and will feature a myriad of traditional dancers from different towns.
Semesta Berpesta Gets Palembang in a Festive Mood
Lifestyle 19 hours ago

Semesta Berpesta Gets Palembang in a Festive Mood

 Wali rocked the house with their best hits, among others, “Aku Bukan Bang Toyib” (‘I’m Not Bang Toyib’).
Nearly 17,000 Central Government Employees to Relocate to Nusantara
News 21 hours ago

Nearly 17,000 Central Government Employees to Relocate to Nusantara

 The initial development phase will prioritize essential infrastructure to ensure the livability of the new capital location.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
1
Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
2
Private Investors Set to Begin Construction in Nusantara
3
Ukraine to Get F-16 Fighter Jets from Netherlands, Denmark 
4
Merdeka Copper Focuses on Ramping Up Production
5
Sustainable Financing to Take Center Stage at ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED