Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour

Medan. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo departed for his inaugural visit to African nations on Sunday from Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra for a six-day journey that will encompass Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa.

During a news conference streamed on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube account, the President highlighted the historical significance of Indonesia's connections with Africa.

He pointed out that Indonesia played a vital role in the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference held in the city of Bandung, which addressed the East-West rivalry and fostered a commitment to avoid involvement in the Cold War by establishing the Non-Aligned Movement.

"As I embark on this visit to African countries, I carry the spirit of Bandung with me to reinforce solidarity and collaboration among Global South nations," Jokowi said.

He noted that Kenya and Tanzania established embassies in Jakarta last year, underscoring their commitment to strengthening ties with Indonesia. Additionally, Mozambique holds the distinction of being the first country to sign the Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia.

"During my visit to South Africa, I have been invited to participate in the BRICS Summit, where I will also engage in bilateral discussions with the heads of state of the participating countries," he said.

The BRICS Summit involves a multilateral consortium comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

