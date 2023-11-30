Jokowi Explains Why He Traveled a Lot

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Wednesday that his intensified overseas engagements in recent years are aimed at addressing global challenges impacting the national economy and security.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Jokowi stressed the necessity of engaging with world leaders and participating in international gatherings to seek common solutions.

He said domestic issues in various countries, such as inflation and interest rate hikes in the United States, or the deceleration of China’s economy, could bring far-reaching consequences to other countries.

"I actively participate in conferences, summits, and international meetings to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing situations, uncertain whether conflicts will persist or be resolved the next day,” Jokowi said during the annual Bank Indonesia gathering in Jakarta.

"Understanding these global dynamics is crucial for our nation, particularly concerning food and energy supplies."

Jokowi recounted visiting Saudi Arabia twice within two weeks, engaging in bilateral discussions and convening with members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

"At the summit, attended by representatives from 57 countries, it became evident that an imminent resolution to the conflict remains elusive," Jokowi noted.

His recent trips also included a visit to the United States, meeting President Joe Biden at the White House, and participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) summit.

