Jokowi Expresses Condolences on Death of Shinzo Abe

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the veranda of Bogor Palace on Jan. 15, 2017. (Antara Photo/Rosa Panggabean)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday expressed his condolences on the death of Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe who had been shot while delivering a rally speech in Nara.

"Allow me to extend our deepest condolences on the tragic demise of former PM Abe Shinzo of Japan," Jokowi wrote on Twitter.

"We will always remember his contributions to strengthening RI-Japan cooperation. May the family of PM Abe and the Japanese people be given strength in this difficult time," Jokowi said.

Abe was speaking at a campaign event when he was shot in Nara on Friday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the wounds. The 67-year-old was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

Jokowi and Shinzo Abe

Abe was one of the first world leaders that Jokowi met when the latter assumed the presidency in 2014. In Jan. 2017, Abe made a trip to Indonesia to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. Abe became the first world leader to visit Indonesia that year.

In 2020, Abe stepped down as prime minister due to health reasons. Jokowi wrote Abe a warm message upon the latter's resignation.

"PM Abe was one of the first world leaders I met when I took office as President of Indonesia in 2014. Under his leadership, we witness stronger bilateral relations between Indonesia-Japan," Jokowi tweeted on Aug. 28, 2020.

"Thank you PM @AbeShinzo @JPN_PMO for your friendship. Wishing you good health always," he added.

Abe replied to Jokowi's message in the Indonesian language.

"Let me express my sincere gratitude for the warm message that His Excellency has written. I also extend my gratitude to His Excellency and all the people of Indonesia for the friendship made during my time as prime minister," Abe said.