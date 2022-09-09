Jokowi Expresses Condolences over Queen Elizabeth's Death

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday expressed his condolences over the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a widely admired and beloved queen," Jokowi wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government, and the people of the UK," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon local time. She was 96.

She reigned for 70 years, thus becoming the longest-serving monarch in British history. Her eldest son Charles has now acceded to the throne as King Charles III.

British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins said that the country had "lost an extraordinary leader". According to Jenkins, the British government was also touched by the condolence messages that Indonesians had expressed over the Queen's passing.

"His Majesty The King, Charles III, spoke for us all when he said that ‘her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world'. And he is right, it is indeed deeply felt here by our colleagues, partners and friends in Indonesia," Jenkins said.

"On behalf of the British government, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Indonesia for all the messages of condolence that we have received in the past few hours. We are touched by the affection in which Her Majesty The Queen was held by so many Indonesians," the ambassador said.