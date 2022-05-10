Jokowi Flies to Washington DC for Asean-US Summit

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo heads for Washington DC on May 10, 2022. (Twitter @jokowi)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday flew to Washington DC to attend the upcoming US-Asean summit.

The US-Asean special summit will take place on May 12-13.

US President Joe Biden and Asean leaders will take part in the conference, which will also mark the 45 years of the US relations with the Southeast Asian bloc.

Indonesia currently serves as the country coordinator of Asean-US dialogue partnership for the 2021-2024 term.

"Indonesia hopes this summit can result in a partnership that contributes to the peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," Jokowi said in a press briefing on Tuesday prior to his departure for Washington DC.

During the presser, Jokowi mentioned the Asean Outlook on Indo-Pacific — an Asean document that focuses on promoting an inclusive regional cooperation.

“With the Asean Outlook on Indo-Pacific, Asean is ready to synergize with all of its strategic partners, including the US, in building a concrete, inclusive, and mutually beneficial partnership,” Jokowi said.

"We have a responsibility to make the Indo-Pacific a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region," he added.

Jokowi’s visit will include meetings with the US Congress and American business leaders. He will also meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US climate change team. Jokowi is scheduled to arrive back in Indonesia on Sunday.