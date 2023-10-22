Sunday, October 22, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Gives His Blessing to Gibran’s Veep Bid

Heru Andriyanto
October 22, 2023 | 1:06 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during the National Santri (Muslim Student) Day commemoration in Surabaya, East Java, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)
President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during the National Santri (Muslim Student) Day commemoration in Surabaya, East Java, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)

Surabaya. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Sunday that he won't stand in the way of his oldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, running as the vice-presidential candidate alongside presidential nominee Prabowo Subianto, who represents a rival coalition to the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Like his father, Gibran is an executive of PDI-P, which played a crucial role in his successful mayoral election in Solo, Central Java.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Surabaya, President Jokowi expressed his stance, saying that his adult son is capable of making his own decisions, and as a father, he can only offer his blessing. 

"He is an adult, so I can't intervene much in his decisions," Jokowi said of Gibran.

Advertisement

During the interview posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Prabowo stood just behind the president.

While Prabowo has yet to formally announce his choice for a running mate, there are several other potential candidates to consider, including State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir and former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. 

Gibran's nomination received a significant boost when the Golkar Party, a key member of the Prabowo coalition, officially designated him as their running mate nominee during an internal gathering on Saturday.

Jokowi refrained from commenting on this development and suggested that members of the media direct their questions to the political parties within the Prabowo camp.

“The presidential office has no business in decisions made by political parties such as Golkar,” Jokowi said.

The president was in the East Java capital to lead a ceremony commemorating the National Muslim Student (Santri) Day.

Indonesia is scheduled to hold a three-way presidential election in February. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar registered themselves with the General Election Commission (KPU) on Thursday. They were followed by rival candidate Ganjar Pranowo, who selected Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud as his running mate.

Ganjar, a former two-term governor of Central Java, has the backing of the PDI-P.

Prabowo has only three days remaining to announce his running mate and register with the KPU.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Gives His Blessing to Gibran’s Veep Bid
News 20 minutes ago

Jokowi Gives His Blessing to Gibran’s Veep Bid

 Jokowi said his adult son is capable of making his own decisions, and as a father, he can only offer his blessing. 
2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit Seeks to Spur Optimism for Economic Growth
Business 4 hours ago

2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit Seeks to Spur Optimism for Economic Growth

 BNI seeks to promote optimism for Indonesia’s economic growth as the state-owned bank plans to hold the country’s largest investment forum.
Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support
News 22 hours ago

Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support

 Golkar formally proposes Gibran Rakabuming Raka as a running mate for Prabowo.
Anies, Muhaimin Undergo Medical Checkup for Upcoming Presidential Election
News Oct 21, 2023 | 11:54 am

Anies, Muhaimin Undergo Medical Checkup for Upcoming Presidential Election

 The Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital assembled a team of 50 doctors directly involved in the examinations and other related roles.
Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage in Indonesia's
Lifestyle Oct 21, 2023 | 11:44 am

Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage in Indonesia's "Living Rooms"

 he National Cultural Week (Pekan Kebudayaan Nasional or PKN) 2023 was officially launched at the Galeri Nasional Indonesia on Friday
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support
1
Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support
2
Mahfud Reveals Offers as Running Mate from Anies and Prabowo
3
Rupiah Dropped to Post-Pandemic Lowest
4
Time for World to Stop Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalation: Jokowi Tells Saudi PM
5
Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage in Indonesia's "Living Rooms"
Opini Title
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED