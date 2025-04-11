Jokowi Hires Legal Team to Confront Accusations Over University Diploma

Wijayanti Putri
April 11, 2025 | 2:40 pm
Former President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists at his private residence on North Kutai Street, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Friday, April 11, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wijayanti Putri)
Former President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists at his private residence on North Kutai Street, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Friday, April 11, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wijayanti Putri)

Solo. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has grown increasingly frustrated with persistent social media rumors questioning the authenticity of his university diploma. On Friday, he announced that he had assembled a legal team to pursue those accusing him of falsifying academic credentials.

Jokowi graduated from Gadjah Mada University’s (UGM) Faculty of Forestry in 1985. However, ahead of both the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, political opponents circulated claims that he had dropped out and used a forged diploma to run for office.

Now retired, Jokowi is once again facing renewed online attacks despite repeated confirmations from UGM officials and former classmates affirming his graduation.

“The UGM chancellor has denied these allegations in the past, and more recently, the dean of the Faculty of Forestry also confirmed that I studied there and graduated with an authentic diploma,” Jokowi told reporters at his private residence in Solo, Central Java.

“Now, people are questioning the fonts and serial numbers printed on my diploma. This kind of speculation will never end,” he added, explaining his decision to involve legal counsel.

According to Jokowi, the legal team will now shift the burden of proof to those making the allegations. If they fail to provide evidence, legal consequences could follow.

“My lawyers are still reviewing the legal steps we may take,” he said.

Yakub Hasibuan, one of the attorneys representing Jokowi, said the team was formed in response to the persistent and escalating spread of false claims.

“These baseless allegations and hoaxes are becoming more widespread, even after Mr. Jokowi’s retirement. We’re urging those responsible to stop spreading slander,” Yakub said.

