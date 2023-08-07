Monday, August 7, 2023
Jokowi Inaugurates Indonesia's Largest Indoor Stadium Ahead of FIBA World Cup

Hendro D Situmorang
August 7, 2023 | 2:27 pm
The Indonesia Arena Indoor Stadium in Jakarta is photographed on Aug. 2, 2023, during the International Basketball Invitational tournament. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
The Indonesia Arena Indoor Stadium in Jakarta is photographed on Aug. 2, 2023, during the International Basketball Invitational tournament. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo officially inaugurated Indonesia's largest indoor stadium on Monday, just three weeks before the opening of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which Indonesia is co-hosting with Japan and the Philippines.

Named the "Indonesia Arena," the newly constructed indoor stadium is situated within the Senayan sports complex in Jakarta and boasts a seating capacity of 16,000, as announced by the president.

"It was rapidly completed within just 18 months with a total cost of Rp 640 billion ($42 million)," Jokowi stated during the inauguration ceremony.

Beyond its utility for indoor sports like basketball, volleyball, badminton, and futsal, the president said that the stadium can also host music concerts.

"I am aware that it may primarily serve as a concert venue, although my preference is to have more sporting events held here," Jokowi remarked.

The FIBA World Cup is scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10, featuring matches in Group G with participants including reigning world champion Spain, Iran, Ivory Coast, and Brazil. Additionally, Group H will include teams such as Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, and France.

Prominent NBA players set to participate in the tournament include Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder), RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Oshae Brissett (Boston Celtics), Cory Joseph (Golden State Warriors), Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers), Ricky Rubio (Cleveland Cavaliers), Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), and Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks).

