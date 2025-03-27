Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale

Wijayanti Putri, Rizka Ardina Nugraheni
May 8, 2025 | 6:28 pm
Former President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, left, receives a visit from the B-Universe Media Holdings delegation led by Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, right, at his private residence in Solo, Central Java, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Wijayanti Putri)
Former President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, left, receives a visit from the B-Universe Media Holdings delegation led by Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, right, at his private residence in Solo, Central Java, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Wijayanti Putri)

Solo. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Thursday underscored the media’s vital role in promoting optimism during times of economic uncertainty and global tension.

The message was conveyed during a visit by the leadership of B-Universe Media Holdings to Jokowi’s private residence in Solo, Central Java.

"Given today’s challenging global climate, we must continue to foster optimism in our nation,” Jokowi said following the closed-door meeting. “In my view, the media plays a critical role in sustaining public confidence as we face the future. My special message for B-Universe is to keep spreading optimism.”

Jokowi, a familiar figure to the B-Universe group, attended its launch in October 2022 and was a frequent guest at the group’s flagship event, the Investor Daily Summit, during his presidency.

During Thursday’s meeting, Jokowi and the B-Universe delegation discussed current economic and geopolitical situations, including external challenges arising from US tariff hikes and regional armed conflicts.

The visiting delegation included Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, CEO Rio Abdurachman, and editors from the group’s platforms: Beritasatu TV Chief Editor Zaki Amrullah, BTV Director Surya Hadi Winata, and Investor Daily Chief Editor Djaka Susila.

Enggartiasto, a former trade minister in Jokowi’s cabinet, described the visit as an opportunity to maintain ties and seek strategic guidance.

"It's been a while since we last met. We came not only to reconnect but also to hear Mr. Jokowi’s insights," Enggartiasto said. "With 10 years of experience leading the country, including through the COVID-19 crisis, he remains a valuable voice of reason."

He noted that the meeting with Jokowi followed a similar visit to former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as part of the media group’s efforts to gather input from national leaders on how to respond to today’s volatile landscape.

"We need their actionable advice -- not only to guide our editorial direction, especially in politics -- but also to help us navigate the broader media and economic environment," Enggartiasto added.

Jokowi, he said, emphasized the importance of balanced reporting, avoiding excessive pessimism, and highlighting Indonesia’s strong economic fundamentals and resilience.

“At B-Universe, optimism and national unity remain the core values of our newsroom,” Enggartiasto said.

