Jokowi Meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

President Joko Widodo arrives at Al-Shatie Palace in Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi'' Widodo met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed at the Al-Shatie Palace on Wednesday, as the former continues his international trip.

Accompanying the president were Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, among others, according to the Presidential Secretariat.

Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis were also present.

Also attending the bilateral meeting were the UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al-Nahyan.

Last but not least, the UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Mubadala's deputy group chief execuitive officer Waleed Al Mohaeri, and ADQ's chief executive officer Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

During his visit to the UAE, Jokowi plans to observe a number of infrastructure development, including the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi's new office. As well as the street and mosque named after Jokowi himself.

His itinerary also includes a visit to Jubail Mangrove Park for observation and tree-planting. Jokowi will conclude the second day of his Abu Dhabi visit with a meeting with figures and businessmen in the UAE.

The UAE marks Jokowi's third stop in his trip abroad after Italy and Scotland.

Jokowi's presidential visit to the UAE is mainly to bolster partnership in trade and investment, according to the Presidential Secretariat.