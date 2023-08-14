Monday, August 14, 2023
Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality

Mohammad Said
August 14, 2023 | 3:02 pm
Thin smoke blankets high-rise buildings and homes in Jakarta on June 12, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Thin smoke blankets high-rise buildings and homes in Jakarta on June 12, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo hinted on Monday at the potential reinstatement of the work-from-home policy for business premises and government offices in Jakarta. 

This measure is being considered as a response to the escalating air pollution crisis, which Jokowi attributed partly to vehicle emissions.

Recently, Jakarta was labeled the most polluted major city in the world by air monitoring firm IQAir, with its air quality index surpassing 152 – well above the 100 threshold considered unhealthy.

With over 30 million individuals present during workdays due to the influx of commuter workers from satellite cities, Jakarta's population exacerbates the pollution challenge.

During an emergency meeting at the State Palace, the president discussed the issue with acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and other relevant cabinet members. 

"The extended dry season spanning the past three months has intensified pollutant levels, coupled with emissions from the transportation sector and industrial activities in Greater Jakarta, as numerous manufacturing industries continue to employ coal," the president said.

Jokowi pledged to allocate a special budget for anti-pollution initiatives, including the expansion of green spaces, limitations on gasoline-powered cars, and the introduction of new mass transportation methods.

"If deemed necessary, we will advocate for a hybrid work system in offices – a blend of on-site and remote work," Jokowi stated.

In the upcoming weeks, the government is poised to inaugurate a light rail transit (LRT) system connecting Jakarta and West Java cities, with the aim of curbing the number of private vehicles on the capital's roads.

