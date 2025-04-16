Jokowi: “No Choice But Court” to End Fake Diploma Accusations

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
May 20, 2025 | 1:38 pm
Former President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Alfida Rizky Febriana)
Former President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Alfida Rizky Febriana)

Jakarta. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo appeared at the National Police headquarters on Tuesday to clarify long-standing allegations surrounding the authenticity of his university diploma, a move aimed at putting an end to what he described as politically motivated smears.

Jokowi underwent an hour-long questioning session to support an ongoing police investigation into defamation claims against several individuals who have accused him of faking his academic credentials.

“To be honest, I’m saddened that this case has come this far. I feel sorry for those who continue to deny the truth,” Jokowi told reporters after the session in Jakarta.

The allegations have shadowed Jokowi since before his first presidential election victory in 2014, despite repeated confirmations from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), where he earned a degree in forestry in 1985. The claims reemerged after Jokowi stepped down from office in 2024, prompting him to take legal action.

“This is the only option left. The attacks haven’t stopped even after I retired. We need to resolve this once and for all -- and the court is the most appropriate place for me to present the facts,” he added.

Legal Steps and Police Inquiry
Jokowi arrived at the police headquarters just before 10 a.m., accompanied by his attorneys Yakub Hasibuan and Rivai Kusumanegara. Earlier this month, his legal team submitted original copies of his high school and university diplomas to investigators.

Police said they had previously interviewed 26 witnesses and expert sources before summoning Jokowi for questioning.

“I answered 22 questions today, covering everything from my elementary school diploma to my university thesis and my activities during college,” Jokowi said.

UGM, along with several of Jokowi’s classmates, has repeatedly affirmed the legitimacy of his degree, producing class photos and official records to confirm his graduation.

Targeting Persistent Accusers
Jokowi has filed defamation complaints against at least five individuals who continue to promote the forgery narrative:

  • Roy Suryo, former sports minister
  • Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, academic
  • Tifauzia Tiasumma, social media figure
  • Eggy Sudjana, political activist
  • Kurnia Tri Royani, lawyer

While asserting he has no legal obligation to prove himself to his accusers, Jokowi has taken steps to show transparency. In April, he invited journalists to his private residence in Solo, where he personally displayed his academic records, ranging from elementary school through university -- but stressed that any such presentation would be on his own terms.

