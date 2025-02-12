Jokowi: No Risk of Nusantara Megaproject Stalling Despite Budget Cuts

Jaja Suteja
February 12, 2025 | 3:51 pm
SHARE
Then-President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurates the State Palace at the new capital Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Then-President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurates the State Palace at the new capital Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Solo. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has dismissed concerns that the construction of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, will stall due to budget cuts, asserting that the project is a long-term endeavor.

Jokowi made the statement during Mata Najwa bersama Najwa Shihab, as quoted from the show's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Jokowi said relocating the capital is essential to ensuring balanced economic development across Indonesia. He noted that the majority of the country’s economic activity is concentrated in Java, where 56 percent of the population resides.

“If this continues, Java’s carrying capacity will be overwhelmed. That’s why we need to design a political capital outside Jakarta, just like Washington DC in the US or Canberra in Australia,” Jokowi said.

Amid speculation that President Prabowo Subianto's austerity measures could derail the project, Jokowi dismissed the notion, saying, “There is no risk of Nusantara being abandoned. This is a long-term project—10, 15, even 20 years.”

Advertisement

Jokowi also underscored the complexities of moving a capital city, comparing it to relocating a household but on a much larger scale. “Everything must be prepared—schools for civil servants' children, hospitals, markets, and infrastructure. It’s not an easy task,” he added.

President Prabowo has pledged to continue the project and plans to relocate his office to Nusantara by 2028. However, since taking office on October 20, 2024, he has yet to visit the site in North Penajam Paser Regency.

The Prabowo administration has allocated Rp 48.8 trillion ($3 billion) for Nusantara’s development until 2029, with a focus on building legislative and judiciary facilities. However, this year’s budget has been suspended due to fiscal austerity measures.

Since construction began, the government has spent Rp 40 trillion on key infrastructure, including roads, bridges, ports, and residential facilities. The largest portion—Rp 18.32 trillion—was used for transportation networks, while Rp 12.09 trillion funded government buildings, water treatment systems, and waste management facilities.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jokowi: No Risk of Nusantara Megaproject Stalling Despite Budget Cuts
News 56 minutes ago

Jokowi: No Risk of Nusantara Megaproject Stalling Despite Budget Cuts

 Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo dismisses concerns over Nusantara's future, insisting budget cuts won't halt the capital relocation.
Jakarta Police Deploy Brimob and Sabhara to Tackle Traffic Congestion
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta Police Deploy Brimob and Sabhara to Tackle Traffic Congestion

 The expanded team will deploy officers on motorcycles to reach congestion hotspots more efficiently and assist with traffic control.
BRI Reports $3.7 Billion Profit in 2024 on Strong MSME Lending
Business 4 hours ago

BRI Reports $3.7 Billion Profit in 2024 on Strong MSME Lending

 BRI (BBRI) posted a Rp 60.64 trillion ($3.7 billion) net profit in 2024, driven by strong MSME lending and digital banking growth via BRImo.
Gov’t to Blacklist Sloppy Housing Developers
Business 4 hours ago

Gov’t to Blacklist Sloppy Housing Developers

 The government’s subsidy program aims to help low-income families purchase affordable homes while ensuring profitability for developers.
WWF-Indonesia: Conservation and Palm Oil Can Coexist
News 4 hours ago

WWF-Indonesia: Conservation and Palm Oil Can Coexist

 WWF-Indonesia pushes for sustainable palm oil with traceability, conservation, and certification efforts at ICOPE 2025 in Bali.
News Index

Most Popular

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?
1
Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?
2
Bali Flights Disrupted as Bad Weather Hits Ngurah Rai Airport
3
Prabowo Welcomes Erdoğan at Jakarta Airport
4
Orangutan Cries Lost in the Noise of Coal Excavators
5
Ex-Supreme Court Official Zarof Ricar Accused of Accepting Rp 915 Billion and 51 Kilograms of Gold from Case Brokerage
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED