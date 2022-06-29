Jokowi on Night Train for Historic Visit to Ukraine

President Joko Widodo gets on a train at Przemysl Glowny Railway Station in Poland on June 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Secretariat)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and First Lady Iriana are slated to arrive in Kyiv on Wednesday after a night-long train trip from the Polish city of Przemysl.

Jokowi wants to meet Ukrainian President Volodydmyr Zelensky in his capacity as the rotating leader of the G-20 to initiate peace talks amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

From Kyiv, Jokowi will continue his trip to Moscow for another meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Russia is a key member of the G-20 and many other members have called for a boycott of the upcoming Indonesian summit should Putin attend due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We begin this peace mission on goodwill. Let’s hope everything goes smoothly,” the president said on his Twitter account.

He wrote that the small Indonesian delegation embarked on the train at Przemysl Glowny Railway Station at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was among his entourage.

Maj. Gen. Budi Utomo, the commander of the Presidential Security Unit, said earlier that the trip was allowed over consideration that Kyiv remains at a safe distance from the epicenter of military clashes in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The unit has conducted special training for the mission, which involves 39 well-trained personnel including 10 members of an advance party.