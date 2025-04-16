Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations

Solo. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Wednesday invited a group of journalists to a private gathering at his residence in Solo, where he showed them his school diplomas -- from elementary school through university -- in a move aimed at countering long-standing allegations about the authenticity of his academic credentials.

Jokowi asked that no photos be taken during the informal session, underscoring his desire to maintain personal privacy despite the growing public scrutiny.

The former president has been the target of persistent claims -- circulated by political opponents since his 2014 presidential bid -- that he falsified his Gadjah Mada University (UGM) diploma. While in office, Jokowi refrained from directly addressing the allegations, instead allowing UGM officials to publicly confirm the legitimacy of his academic records.

But with the rumors resurfacing after his retirement, Jokowi has taken a more assertive stance. He has assembled a legal team to address the matter and warned that those making baseless accusations could face legal consequences. However, he has continued to insist that he would only present his diploma under a court order.

“No photographs, please,” Jokowi told the journalists as he carefully removed his diplomas from a file.

The documents showed that Jokowi had attended public schools in Solo and Yogyakarta throughout his academic life. His UGM diploma, stored separately in its original folder, included a formal photo of him wearing glasses.

“Even the holder is the one originally issued by UGM,” Jokowi noted, adding that the decision to show his diplomas had not been made lightly.

“Only last night did I decide to show you my diplomas,” he said.

Court Order

Earlier the same day, Jokowi received a visit from a group of Muslim activists who also requested to see his university diploma.

“I told them I had no personal obligation to show it. They have no authority to demand it from me, especially since UGM has already made an official clarification,” he said. “If a judge were to issue a court order, I would be more than willing to bring the diploma to court. But it must be under a legal mandate.”

Five days earlier, Jokowi had publicly expressed frustration with persistent social media rumors and announced the formation of a legal team to investigate and respond to the allegations.

Jokowi earned his degree from UGM’s Faculty of Forestry in 1985. However, prior to both the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, claims circulated suggesting he had dropped out and used a forged diploma to qualify as a candidate.

Despite repeated affirmations from UGM officials and former classmates confirming his graduation, the allegations have continued to surface, particularly online.

According to Jokowi, the burden of proof now lies with the accusers. If they fail to produce evidence, they may face legal repercussions.

“My lawyers are still reviewing the legal steps we may take,” he said.

Yakub Hasibuan, one of the attorneys representing Jokowi, said the legal team was established in response to the persistent spread of false information.

“These baseless accusations and hoaxes have only grown, even after Mr. Jokowi’s retirement,” Yakub said. “We urge those responsible to stop spreading slander.”

