Jokowi Responds to KPK's Investigation of PDI-P's Hasto Kristiyanto Corruption Case

Wijayanti Putri
December 25, 2024 | 2:41 pm
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right) and PDI-P Executive Election Chair Deddy Sitorus (left) deliver a press statement on the 2024 Regional Elections at the PDI-P headquarters in Jakarta, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Hasto claimed the party secured victories in 14 provinces and 247 regencies/cities during the election. (ANTARA PHOTO/Fauzan)
Solo. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo addressed the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) decision to name Hasto Kristiyanto, the Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), as a corruption suspect.

Asked about the investigation during a media session at a family event in Solo, Central Java, on Tuesday, Jokowi urged respect for the ongoing legal process and declined to comment further on the matter.

"I am retired now, I don't get involved in matters like this," Jokowi said with a lighthearted laugh.

The KPK's decision to name Hasto a suspect followed an investigation into a case involving Harun Masiku, a former PDI-P politician, over alleged bribery related to a legislative seat replacement (PAW) for the 2019-2024 Indonesian parliamentary term. The KPK announced the charge five years after the case began, following an internal case review on December 20, 2024, which uncovered evidence of Hasto's involvement in facilitating a bribe with other individuals, including former KPU (General Election Commission) member Wahyu Setiawan.

According to KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto, Hasto, along with Harun Masiku and others, was implicated in a scheme to offer gifts or promises to Wahyu Setiawan in exchange for facilitating the appointment of a new member to the Indonesian Parliament.

The PDI-P, meanwhile, has claimed that the timing of the investigation is politically motivated. Party member Ronny Talapessy suggested that the charges were aimed at targeting Hasto, especially after his vocal criticism of a Constitutional Court ruling that allowed Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's son, to run for vice president.

"This investigation is a form of political terror aimed at Hasto," Talapessy said. "The entire situation is an attempt to politicize the legal system to undermine a political opponent."

Hasto Kristiyanto remains a central figure in Indonesian politics, and his involvement in the ongoing legal case continues to attract significant attention. Meanwhile, Harun Masiku, the key figure in the bribery scandal, has been a fugitive since early 2020.

