Jokowi Says Building Bullet Train Gives Indonesia Invaluable Experience

The Jakarta Globe
October 2, 2023 | 5:04 pm
President Joko Widodo, center, accompanied by First Lady Iriana embarks on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train after its launch ceremony at Halim Station, East Jakarta, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)
Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo officially inaugurated Indonesia's first high-speed train on Monday, marking a significant milestone more than seven years after he presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for this mega-project, which has incurred a cost of at least $7.3 billion.

The launch has been delayed several times due to technical issues and government certification related to the safety aspects.

"We must not shy away from learning and venturing into new endeavors, even if it means encountering unexpected challenges, difficulties, and imperfections," the president said during the inauguration event held at Halim station in East Jakarta. “This experience, though at times costly, is invaluable.”

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train was constructed by the Indonesia-China High-Speed Train (KCIC) consortium, with China's technology and financial support, as the name suggests.

Advertisement

Jokowi acknowledged that the project, like many other key initiatives undertaken by his government, has faced its share of criticism.

"My message to all of us is that we should accept criticism gracefully and maintain our commitment to learning new things, just as we have gained experience in developing infrastructure such as toll roads, ports, dams, airports, and transportation systems to build a better future," Jokowi said.

Affectionately nicknamed "Whoosh," the high-speed train operates on a dedicated railway spanning 142.3 kilometers, connecting the country's largest cities and achieving a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

"The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train signifies the start of modernizing our mass transportation system, making it efficient, environmentally friendly, and interconnected," Jokowi said.

