Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally

Wijayanti Putri, Heru Andriyanto
January 7, 2025 | 3:31 pm
SHARE
FILE - President Joko Widodo accompanied by National Football Team Manager Shin Tae-Yong, right, greets the U-20 squad members at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on April 1, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
FILE - President Joko Widodo accompanied by National Football Team Manager Shin Tae-Yong, right, greets the U-20 squad members at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on April 1, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Solo. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has weighed in on the recent dismissal of national football team coach Shin Tae-yong, revealing that he knows the South Korean coach personally and admires his leadership style.

Jokowi, a passionate football fan, described Shin as a personable and charismatic individual but urged the public to respect the decision made by the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).

“I know Coach Shin closely, and in my opinion, he has a charming personality and a great way of interacting with people,” Jokowi said at his private residence in Solo, Central Java, on Tuesday. “If you ask me whether I like Coach Shin, of course I do. But like it or not, the decision has been made by PSSI.”

Shin Tae-yong was appointed as head coach of the Indonesian national football team in 2019, during Jokowi's presidency, as part of the nation’s efforts to elevate Indonesian football to the global stage. Under his leadership, Shin achieved several notable milestones.

Shin led the national team to the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, achieving a runner-up finish despite competing with a young squad against regional powerhouses.

During his tenure, Indonesia’s FIFA ranking saw consistent improvement, climbing from 173 in 2019 to 151 in 2023.

Shin emphasized grooming young players and preparing a competitive U-20 squad in anticipation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He also played a crucial role in Indonesia’s preparations to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup. However, the event was ultimately relocated after political opposition in Indonesia to Israel’s participation in the tournament.

Jokowi hinted that he knows who will replace Shin but declined to reveal the name.

“I have received some information, but I can’t share it yet. Just wait -- PSSI will officially announce the new coach in two days,” he said.

Jokowi emphasized the importance of finding a coach who could build on Shin’s accomplishments. “The most important thing is that the next coach must be better than Shin,” he added.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally
News 32 minutes ago

Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally

 Shin Tae-yong was appointed as head coach of the Indonesian national football team in 2019, during Jokowi's presidency.
Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer
News 54 minutes ago

Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer

 A Defense Ministry spokesperson denies that both countries have discussed a possible cooperation on Mogami-class frigates.
eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary
Special Updates 3 hours ago

eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary

 Every year, eL Hotel Jakarta would spring-clean the nearby prayer hall Al-Mujahidin Musalla.
Congress Certifies Trump's 2024 Win Without Mob Violence of Four Years Ago
News 4 hours ago

Congress Certifies Trump's 2024 Win Without Mob Violence of Four Years Ago

 The candidate who tried to overturn the previous election won this time and is legitimately returning to the White House.
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active

 Indonesia says its BRICS membership is a strategic step for the country to enhance collaboration with fellow emerging economies.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
3
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
4
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
5
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED