Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally

Solo. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has weighed in on the recent dismissal of national football team coach Shin Tae-yong, revealing that he knows the South Korean coach personally and admires his leadership style.

Jokowi, a passionate football fan, described Shin as a personable and charismatic individual but urged the public to respect the decision made by the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).

“I know Coach Shin closely, and in my opinion, he has a charming personality and a great way of interacting with people,” Jokowi said at his private residence in Solo, Central Java, on Tuesday. “If you ask me whether I like Coach Shin, of course I do. But like it or not, the decision has been made by PSSI.”

Shin Tae-yong was appointed as head coach of the Indonesian national football team in 2019, during Jokowi's presidency, as part of the nation’s efforts to elevate Indonesian football to the global stage. Under his leadership, Shin achieved several notable milestones.

Shin led the national team to the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, achieving a runner-up finish despite competing with a young squad against regional powerhouses.

During his tenure, Indonesia’s FIFA ranking saw consistent improvement, climbing from 173 in 2019 to 151 in 2023.

Shin emphasized grooming young players and preparing a competitive U-20 squad in anticipation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He also played a crucial role in Indonesia’s preparations to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup. However, the event was ultimately relocated after political opposition in Indonesia to Israel’s participation in the tournament.

Jokowi hinted that he knows who will replace Shin but declined to reveal the name.

“I have received some information, but I can’t share it yet. Just wait -- PSSI will officially announce the new coach in two days,” he said.

Jokowi emphasized the importance of finding a coach who could build on Shin’s accomplishments. “The most important thing is that the next coach must be better than Shin,” he added.

