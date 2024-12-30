Jokowi Says He Never Pursued a Third Presidential Term

Wijayanti Putri
December 30, 2024 | 4:12 pm
Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo speaks to reporters at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)
Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo speaks to reporters at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)

Solo. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo asserted on Monday that he never sought a third presidential term, describing the rumors as part of a smear campaign against him.

He urged the media to seek clarification directly from the leadership of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which recently issued formal dismissals of Jokowi, his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and son-in-law Bobby Nasution. The dismissals stem from tensions that began before the presidential election in February.

“I repeat, I have never pursued an extension of my presidential term or sought a third term," the two-term president told reporters at his private residence in Solo, Central Java.

Jokowi advised journalists to address the matter with PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri or her daughter, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, for further clarification about the rumors.

He also called on the public to put an end to the "vicious campaign" alleging that he demanded a third presidential term, which would be unconstitutional.

“Stop that vicious campaign because it won't do any good,” Jokowi said.

The rumors were exacerbated by accusations from several PDI-P executives, including Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto, who publicly claimed that Jokowi had ambitions for a third term. The feud between Jokowi and the PDI-P leadership has grown increasingly heated.

Adding to the controversy, Hasto was recently named a suspect in a corruption case by the Corruption Eradication Commission, linked to the replacement of an elected PDI-P lawmaker who died after the 2019 election.

Jokowi has distanced himself from the PDI-P in recent months, particularly during the presidential election. He allowed his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become the running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, rather than supporting PDI-P’s nominee, Ganjar Pranowo.

Ultimately, Prabowo and Gibran emerged victorious in the election, marking a shift in the political landscape as the PDI-P, once a key ally during Jokowi's presidency, assumed an opposition role to the new government.

