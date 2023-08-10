Thursday, August 10, 2023
Jokowi Seeks Bold Successor

Ichsan Ali
August 10, 2023 | 8:56 pm
President Joko Widodo poses for a photo in front of a tunnel on the Cisumdawu Toll Road in Sumedang, West Java, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Presidential Press Bureau)
Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo expressed his hope on Thursday for his future successor to be a courageous leader who is willing to make crucial decisions when they are most needed.

This statement, coming merely six months ahead of the presidential election, emerged during a closed-door meeting with leaders from major media companies at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

Managing Director of B-Universe Media Holdings, Apreyvita Wulansari, said that during the meeting, the president emphasized the challenging global circumstances that demand a fearless leader to champion national interests and continue ongoing development initiatives.

"The president hopes that his prospective successor possesses the courage and unwavering commitment to carry forth the development initiatives, which he likened to a marathon," Apreyvita stated.

"In these exceedingly challenging global conditions, we require a leader who possesses the resolve to make decisions," she added, quoting the president's words to his attendees.

The meeting was conducted in an informal setting, followed by a luncheon where the president engaged in amicable conversations with media leaders, according to Apreyvita, who is also the chief editor of BTV news broadcaster.

President Jokowi himself has earned a reputation for making bold decisions. He opted to relocate the national capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan, despite acknowledging that the project would extend beyond his tenure.

Furthermore, he instituted a ban on the export of unprocessed mineral ores like nickel and bauxite, triggering a backlash from European nations and even provoking a motion at the World Trade Organization.

He has successfully executed other monumental projects that his successors had previously failed to achieve, such as a network of toll roads connecting all provinces on Java Island and a mass rapid transit (MRT) railway system in Jakarta.

As the MRT system undergoes expansion, the government is set to inaugurate the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train as well as a new railway system in Greater Jakarta named the light rail transit (LRT).

Under his leadership, Sulawesi has now established its first railway network, and projects are ongoing to connect Sumatra through toll roads spanning from the southern to the northern tip of the island.

#Politics
Keywords:
