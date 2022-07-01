Jokowi Seeks to Get Russia, Ukraine Back to Global Food Supply Chain

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on June 30, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's recent talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow has given the world a ray of hope amid the looming global food crisis.

Russia’s invasion of the world’s breadbasket Ukraine has placed a huge strain on the global food supply chain. Jokowi on Thursday met with Putin in person, with the aim of initiating peace talks and also to get the global food supply chain back to normal.

After the talks, Jokowi revealed that Putin intended to give security guarantees of food and fertilizer supplies from both Russia and Ukraine. The same goes for the sea route of Ukraine’s food exports.

"I truly appreciate how President Putin said earlier that he would provide security guarantees for food and fertilizer supplies both from Russia and Ukraine. This is good news," Jokowi said at a joint press briefing in the Kremlin.

Jokowi reiterated Indonesia’s support for the United Nations’ efforts in reintegrating Ukraine’s food production — as well as the food and fertilizer produced by Russia — back into the global supply chain.

“Regarding export routes of Ukraine’s food, especially by sea, once again, President Putin has given a guarantee,” Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, a disrupted food and fertilizer supply chain affects hundreds of millions of people — especially those living in developing countries. Jokowi also said Indonesia only sought to put an immediate end to the war and to restore the global supply chain of food, fertilizers, and energy.

“Because this has to do with the lives of hundreds of millions of people — even billions,” Jokowi said.

Prior to his trip to Moscow, Jokowi had met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Jokowi offered to deliver Zelenskyy’s message the latter wished to send to Putin. At the press conference with Putin, Jokowi announced he had relayed the message to the Russian leader.

“I have delivered Zelenskyy’s message to Putin. I have also conveyed my readiness to become a communication bridge between the two leaders,” Jokowi said.

“I call world leaders to work together to revive the spirit of multilateralism, peace, and cooperation. Only with that spirit, can peace be achieved.” Jokowi said at the end of his remarks.