Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'

Rizka Ardina Nugraheni
January 1, 2025 | 10:13 am
SHARE
Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo speaking to reporters at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)
Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo speaking to reporters at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)

Jakarta. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has dismissed allegations made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which included his name in its 2024 nominations for figures linked to organized crime and corruption. Jokowi urged critics to present evidence to back their claims.

“Corruption? What corruption? What’s the proof? Just prove it,” Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday at his residence in Solo, Central Java.

The former mayor of Solo labeled the allegations as baseless and part of an ongoing trend of malicious framing and slander. “There’s so much slander, malicious framing, and baseless accusations nowadays. That’s what’s happening,” he said.

Jokowi also suggested the nomination could have political undertones and encouraged reporters to direct such questions to OCCRP. “Just ask them [OCCRP]. People can now use any platform—NGOs, political parties, or organizations—to make accusations and create harmful narratives,” he added.

The nomination has drawn criticism from political analysts in Indonesia. Adi Prayitno, Director of Parameter Politik Indonesia (PPI), expressed doubts about the methodology used by OCCRP. “How is this measured? That’s the problem,” he said in an interview with Beritasatu.com. Adi emphasized that Jokowi, who previously served as Jakarta governor and Solo mayor, has been regarded as a clean leader with consistently high approval ratings.

“Jokowi has always been viewed as clean. His approval ratings have been sky-high,” said Adi, who also teaches at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta. He acknowledged, however, that the inclusion of Jokowi’s name in the list would inevitably spark controversy. “Whatever the case, this will certainly provoke debate,” he added.

OCCRP is a nonprofit investigative journalism organization headquartered in Amsterdam. It publishes stories on organized crime and corruption and compiles an annual "person of the year" list, highlighting individuals who have significantly influenced these issues.

For 2024, the title was awarded to recently ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Other nominees included Kenyan President William Ruto, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, and Jokowi himself.

Founded in 2007 by investigative journalists Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu, OCCRP collaborates with media outlets worldwide to expose corruption and advocate for public accountability. The organization has grown into a global force in investigative journalism, operating across six continents.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Big Bang Festival 2024 Nears 1 Million Visitors and $1.5 Billion in Sales
Lifestyle 40 minutes ago

Big Bang Festival 2024 Nears 1 Million Visitors and $1.5 Billion in Sales

 Big Bang Festival 2024 attracts over 800,000 visitors with hopes of reaching 1 million by Jan. 1.
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
Lifestyle 43 minutes ago

‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action

 Despite being an action movie, the movie's biggest charm actually lies in the court scenes.
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
News 53 minutes ago

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'

 Former President Joko Widodo dismisses OCCRP’s 2024 corruption allegations, calling them baseless and demanding evidence.
Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact
Business 7 hours ago

Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact

 Wage subsidies, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reintroduced in the stimulus package.
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
Lifestyle 12 hours ago

150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year

 Over 150,000 revelers gathered at Jakarta’s HI Roundabout for a spectacular New Year’s celebration, featuring fireworks and live concerts.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
1
Bali Police: US Citizens Top List of Foreign Offenders in Bali
2
Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years
3
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
4
Fireworks and Concerts: Jakarta’s Top Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025
5
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED