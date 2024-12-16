Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P

Yustinus Paat
December 16, 2024 | 3:41 pm
SHARE
PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (Antara Photo)
PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, his son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution have been officially dismissed from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) following a year-long rift that began before the presidential election.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri signed the dismissal letters for the three influential figures on December 14, a party executive revealed on Monday.

“Effective from the signing of the dismissal letter, the PDI-P central committee bears no responsibility for any actions taken by Joko Widodo,” said Komaruddin Watubun, Head of PDI-P’s Council of Honor.

Jokowi’s ties to PDI-P date back to his early political career, with the party backing him during his rise to national prominence. PDI-P supported Jokowi’s candidacy when he successfully ran for the mayoralty of Solo in 2005 and again for the Jakarta gubernatorial election in 2012. The party also played a pivotal role in his two presidential election victories in 2014 and 2019, solidifying its reputation as a key force behind Jokowi’s political ascent.

Advertisement

However, the relationship began to fray after Gibran was appointed as the running mate of then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in October last year. Prabowo was a rival to PDI-P’s nominee Ganjar Pranowo.

The Prabowo-Gibran ticket eventually won the presidential election in February and was sworn into office on October 20.

Jokowi’s apparent backing of Prabowo was seen as a betrayal of Ganjar’s candidacy, despite Jokowi having secured two presidential terms with PDI-P’s support. Gibran, who previously won the mayoral election in Solo with PDI-P’s endorsement, further angered the party by aligning with Prabowo.

Bobby Nasution, who became the mayor of Medan with PDI-P’s backing, has since joined Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra). He is now poised to win the North Sumatra gubernatorial election, where his only opponent is PDI-P’s nominee, Edy Rahmayadi.

In addition to the dismissal of Jokowi and his family members, PDI-P announced that 27 other executives have been discharged from the party.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Swears in Setyo Budiyanto as KPK Chairman, New Leadership Announced

 Setyo Budiyanto has been appointed as the new KPK chairman.
Tidal Floods Submerge Muara Angke for Four Days
News 2 hours ago

Tidal Floods Submerge Muara Angke for Four Days

 For four days, 11 RTs in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, have been flooded with 30–90 cm of seawater
Prabowo to Head to Cairo for D-8 Summit This Week
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo to Head to Cairo for D-8 Summit This Week

 The D-8 is an economic cooperation that brings together Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye.
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P

 Jokowi’s ties to PDI-P date back to his early political career, with the party backing him during his rise to national prominence.
China's Economy Logs Lackluster Performance in November as Retail Sales Slow
Business 4 hours ago

China's Economy Logs Lackluster Performance in November as Retail Sales Slow

 Officials said the economy was generally stable with positive signs including a slight improvement in the property sector.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
1
Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
2
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
3
Indonesia to Unveil New Economic Policy Package, Including VAT Overhaul, on Monday
4
5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED