Friday, September 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Next Month

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 29, 2023 | 3:22 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at APEC Summit in Bangkok on November 18, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at APEC Summit in Bangkok on November 18, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia next month to attend the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqbal.

The GCC is a political and economic alliance that brings together the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. Riyadh will host the ASEAN-GCC Summit on Oct. 20.

“We can confirm Jokowi’s attendance at the [ASEAN-GCC] summit. [President Jokowi] are scheduled to become co-chairs in the upcoming summit together with the Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman],” Lalu told a press briefing in Jakarta on Friday.

“[President Jokowi] will zero in on economic and trade [partnership],” Lalu said.

Advertisement

ASEAN-GCC’s first contact dates back to 1990 when the Gulf bloc expressed interest in establishing formal ties with its Southeast Asian counterpart. The two blocs held their first ministerial meeting in 2009. All individual GCC nations have also acceded to ASEAN’s non-aggression pact, namely the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). In other words, all 6 GCC members have vowed to help promote peace in Southeast Asia.

Bilateral Meet with Saudi Crown Prince
During his Saudi trip, Jokowi will meet Mohammed bin Salman for some bilateral talks. Lalu, however, did not go into details on what would be on the agenda during the meeting.

“Both governments are still discussing the details of the bilateral talks,” Lalu told reporters.

Judging by past meetings with other world leaders, Jokowi has a habit of bringing up economic ties, among others. Jokowi also often tries to lure foreign investors to help Indonesia build the new capital city Nusantara from scratch. 

Government data shows Indonesia and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral trade rose from $5.6 billion in 2021 to $7.5 billion the following year. Jakarta posted a trade deficit of $3.5 billion with Riyadh last year. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia totaled $1.7 million throughout 2022. 

It is also likely that Jokowi will talk about next year's hajj. Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population. This year, Indonesia sent 229,000 pilgrims to partake in the hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: China, Japan, Korea Pledge Support for ASEAN’s EV Ecosystem

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories

 Two more companies are currently under investigation and could face similar sanctions if found guilty of emitting excessive carbons.
Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics
News 3 hours ago

Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics

 Both Ganjar and Jokowi are cadres of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) party.
Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment

 Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via website or mobile app.
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum

 Indonesia in the past had faced accusations of human rights violations in its easternmost region at the UN forum.
KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
News 4 hours ago

KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence

 As of now, the KPK has not identified any suspects in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
1
Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
2
Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
3
Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
4
CPO Producers Indonesia and Malaysia in Talks with India Amid EU Market Restrictions
5
Prabowo in 'Final Phase' of Selecting Running Mate
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED