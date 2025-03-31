Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda
May 9, 2025 | 11:36 am
SHARE
FILE - Former President Joko Widodo visits the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, to file a defamation case against five individuals who allegedly spread rumors that he had forged his university diploma. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
FILE - Former President Joko Widodo visits the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, to file a defamation case against five individuals who allegedly spread rumors that he had forged his university diploma. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo submitted his university diploma to the National Police on Friday morning as part of a defamation case he filed against five individuals who falsely accused him of forging the document.

Jokowi’s legal team appeared at police headquarters in Jakarta with the diploma, which was hand-delivered by his brother-in-law Wahyudi Andrianto, accompanied by several attorneys.

“These are personal and sensitive documents that cannot be entrusted to a courier,” said Yakup Hasibuan, a member of Jokowi’s legal team. “Mr. Andrianto brought them directly on behalf of Mr. Jokowi. We also provided additional documents should investigators require them.”

Jokowi earned his forestry degree from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in 1985. Allegations that his diploma is fake have circulated since the 2014 presidential campaign and have been repeatedly denied by UGM officials, his classmates, and the university itself. While in office, Jokowi chose not to directly confront the rumors, relying instead on the institution’s formal statements.

Advertisement

However, following his retirement, the false claims have resurfaced, prompting Jokowi to take a firmer legal stance. He has filed a defamation complaint against five individuals who continue to promote the forgery narrative:

  • Former Sports Minister Roy Suryo
  • Academic Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar
  • Social media personality Tifauzia Tiasumma
  • Political activist Eggy Sudjana
  • Lawyer Kurnia Tri Royani

Jokowi has maintained that he will not present his diploma to those spreading falsehoods, arguing he has no legal obligation to prove himself to baseless accusers. Nonetheless, in April, he invited journalists to his private residence in Solo and personally displayed his diplomas from elementary school through university -- making clear that he would only reveal such documents on his own terms.

Read More:
After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

He added that he would fully comply with any legal order from the court to produce the diploma as part of the trial proceedings.

UGM and multiple classmates have reaffirmed Jokowi’s graduation credentials, with class photos and university records consistently validating his academic background.
 

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law
News 2 hours ago

Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

 Jokowi’s legal team appeared at police headquarters in Jakarta with the diploma, which was hand-delivered by his brother-in-law.
Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale
News 19 hours ago

Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale

 "With 10 years of experience leading the country, he remains a valuable voice of reason," Enggartiasto said of Jokowi.
Prabowo Rejects ‘Puppet’ Label, Defends Jokowi Ties as Statesmanship
News May 5, 2025 | 8:48 pm

Prabowo Rejects ‘Puppet’ Label, Defends Jokowi Ties as Statesmanship

 Prabowo denies being Jokowi's puppet, calling ongoing talks with ex-presidents smart governance, not subservience, amid rising criticism.
After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police
News Apr 30, 2025 | 1:55 pm

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

 Ex-President Jokowi files a police report over fake diploma claims, saying the decade-long rumors must be legally resolved once and for all.
Jokowi to Personally Report Four in Fake Diploma Claims
News Apr 30, 2025 | 9:39 am

Jokowi to Personally Report Four in Fake Diploma Claims

 Former President Jokowi to file police report against four individuals over fake diploma claims, says his lawyer Yakup Hasibuan.
PIS Launches 2025 Maritime Scholarship to Develop Global-Ready Seafarers
Special Updates Apr 30, 2025 | 9:01 am

PIS Launches 2025 Maritime Scholarship to Develop Global-Ready Seafarers

 PIS launches 2025 scholarship with Pertamina Foundation to train skilled Indonesian seafarers ready to compete in the global maritime sector
Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral
News Apr 23, 2025 | 2:10 pm

Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

 Prabowo is skipping Pope Francis' upcoming funeral due to unspecified reasons.
Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations
News Apr 16, 2025 | 11:12 pm

Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations

 Jokowi asked that no photos be taken during the informal session, underscoring his desire to maintain personal privacy.
Jokowi Hires Legal Team to Confront Accusations Over University Diploma
News Apr 11, 2025 | 2:40 pm

Jokowi Hires Legal Team to Confront Accusations Over University Diploma

 Jokowi is once again facing renewed online attacks despite repeated confirmations from UGM officials affirming his graduation.
Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism
News Mar 31, 2025 | 7:02 pm

Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism

 Luhut urges Indonesians to criticize respectfully, responding to student protests against the military law that led to violent clashes.

The Latest

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion
News 2 hours ago

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

 The regulation has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.
Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law
News 2 hours ago

Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

 Jokowi’s legal team appeared at police headquarters in Jakarta with the diploma, which was hand-delivered by his brother-in-law.
Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says

 Indonesia currently imposes only around 370 NTBs. In contrast, China has more than 2,800 such policies and India over 2,500.
Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Report on Increased US Intel Gathering in Greenland
News 4 hours ago

Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Report on Increased US Intel Gathering in Greenland

 US intelligence reportedly wants to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and sentiment about US resource extraction there.
Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets
News 4 hours ago

Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets

 Analyst Trubus Rahardiansah said the government should consider exempting news outlets from having to pay taxes.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED