Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

Jakarta. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo submitted his university diploma to the National Police on Friday morning as part of a defamation case he filed against five individuals who falsely accused him of forging the document.

Jokowi’s legal team appeared at police headquarters in Jakarta with the diploma, which was hand-delivered by his brother-in-law Wahyudi Andrianto, accompanied by several attorneys.

“These are personal and sensitive documents that cannot be entrusted to a courier,” said Yakup Hasibuan, a member of Jokowi’s legal team. “Mr. Andrianto brought them directly on behalf of Mr. Jokowi. We also provided additional documents should investigators require them.”

Jokowi earned his forestry degree from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in 1985. Allegations that his diploma is fake have circulated since the 2014 presidential campaign and have been repeatedly denied by UGM officials, his classmates, and the university itself. While in office, Jokowi chose not to directly confront the rumors, relying instead on the institution’s formal statements.

However, following his retirement, the false claims have resurfaced, prompting Jokowi to take a firmer legal stance. He has filed a defamation complaint against five individuals who continue to promote the forgery narrative:

Former Sports Minister Roy Suryo

Academic Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar

Social media personality Tifauzia Tiasumma

Political activist Eggy Sudjana

Lawyer Kurnia Tri Royani

Jokowi has maintained that he will not present his diploma to those spreading falsehoods, arguing he has no legal obligation to prove himself to baseless accusers. Nonetheless, in April, he invited journalists to his private residence in Solo and personally displayed his diplomas from elementary school through university -- making clear that he would only reveal such documents on his own terms.

He added that he would fully comply with any legal order from the court to produce the diploma as part of the trial proceedings.

UGM and multiple classmates have reaffirmed Jokowi’s graduation credentials, with class photos and university records consistently validating his academic background.



