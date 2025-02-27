Jokowi to Personally Report Four in Fake Diploma Claims

Jakarta. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is set to personally file a police report against four individuals accused of spreading false claims about his academic credentials, his legal counsel said on Wednesday.

Jokowi is scheduled to arrive at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police headquarters at around 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to his lawyer Yakup Hasibuan. “Yes, he will be there in person,” Yakup confirmed when contacted by Beritasatu.com.

Early Wednesday, police presence around the Integrated Police Services Center (SPKT) at the headquarters appeared heavier than usual, with officers stationed at various points, including the entrance and surrounding areas. Despite the heightened security, public access to the reporting center remained open.

Yakup previously said that the legal team had compiled a near-complete dossier of evidence implicating the four individuals in what they allege is a deliberate campaign to discredit the former president through the dissemination of forged diploma claims.

“So far, we have evidence and documentation against four individuals whom we believe may be involved in a criminal act,” Yakup said last week. “This is what we have for now, but it’s possible more names could surface as the investigation develops.”

The fake diploma allegations against Jokowi have persisted since he ran for office in 2014, despite repeated denials and clarifications. Gadjah Mada University (UGM), where Jokowi earned his degree, has confirmed the authenticity of his academic credentials multiple times, including in court.

Jokowi completed his second and final term in office in October 2024.

Yakup urged the public to refrain from spreading or reacting to unverified accusations. “This issue has been tested in court and UGM has verified the diploma. We call on everyone not to be provoked by misinformation,” he said.

He added that Jokowi’s original diploma would not be made public out of respect for legal protocol and privacy. However, the legal team is prepared to submit the documents to law enforcement authorities if formally requested.

“If every official is pressured to publicly show their diplomas, it could set a dangerous precedent,” Yakup added. “Legal proceedings must remain professional and follow established procedures.”

