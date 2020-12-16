NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his speect at the TNI 76th Anniversary ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on October 5, 2021. (JG Screenshot)

Jokowi Urges TNI to Stay Alert Against Terrorism, Cyberthreats

BY :JAYANTY NADA SHOFA

OCTOBER 05, 2021

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo praised the Indonesian Military, or TNI, for their role in helping the war against Covid-19, but even so, they must also remain on the alert against cyberthreats and terrorism, among others.

“TNI must stay alert at all times against a wider spectrum of threats, including the violation of sovereignty, theft of marine natural resources, radicalism, terrorism, cyberthreats, biological threats, natural disasters,” Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

These threats call for continuous transformation towards a modern defense force.

“So that TNI can transform into an Indonesian defense force capable of playing a role in the regional and global strategic environment,” the president said.

Defense modernization, however, must be accompanied by breakthroughs in economic management and defense investment.

“We must shift from defense spending policies towards defense investment policies that think long-term, are systematically designed, and carried out consistently and sustainably,” Jokowi said.

But to this end, Indonesia must adopt the latest military technologies, and actively take part in the global defense industry consortium.

“As well as upholding the spirit of self-sufficiency, and strengthening the domestic defense industry, towards a more capable defense in the country,” Jokowi.

Today marks TNI’s 76th anniversary.  

SHARE
TAGS:
#Security
KEYWORDS :
TNI
TNI 76th Anniversary
Terrorism
Joko Widodo
Cyberthreats
Defense Modernization
Stay Home Save Lives
Bersatu Melawan Corona

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2021 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2021 JAKARTA GLOBE