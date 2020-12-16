Jokowi Urges TNI to Stay Alert Against Terrorism, Cyberthreats

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his speect at the TNI 76th Anniversary ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on October 5, 2021. (JG Screenshot)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo praised the Indonesian Military, or TNI, for their role in helping the war against Covid-19, but even so, they must also remain on the alert against cyberthreats and terrorism, among others.

“TNI must stay alert at all times against a wider spectrum of threats, including the violation of sovereignty, theft of marine natural resources, radicalism, terrorism, cyberthreats, biological threats, natural disasters,” Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

These threats call for continuous transformation towards a modern defense force.

“So that TNI can transform into an Indonesian defense force capable of playing a role in the regional and global strategic environment,” the president said.

Defense modernization, however, must be accompanied by breakthroughs in economic management and defense investment.

“We must shift from defense spending policies towards defense investment policies that think long-term, are systematically designed, and carried out consistently and sustainably,” Jokowi said.

But to this end, Indonesia must adopt the latest military technologies, and actively take part in the global defense industry consortium.

“As well as upholding the spirit of self-sufficiency, and strengthening the domestic defense industry, towards a more capable defense in the country,” Jokowi.

Today marks TNI’s 76th anniversary.