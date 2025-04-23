Jokowi Vows to Show Original Diploma in Court, Says Investigation Ongoing

Solo, Central Java. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said his police report over fake diploma allegations is still under active investigation by Jakarta police, dismissing claims the case had been closed after the National Police (Polri) declared his academic records authentic.

“The report at the National Police was a complaint. The one at the Jakarta Police is my own report, it’s different,” Jokowi told reporters at his private residence in Solo, Central Java. “The process at the Jakarta police is still ongoing,” he added.

Jokowi said the Jakarta Police had only recently begun summoning witnesses and gathering evidence related to the case.

Advertisement

While expressing his dismay over the prolonged controversy, Jokowi acknowledged that the legal process is necessary to clarify the matter. “I’ve said it before, I’m sad that this continues to drag on, but again, we need to make things clear,” he said.

Jokowi reiterated his readiness to present his original diploma in court to put an end to the speculation and slander that followed him for years. “Even though the diploma has already been submitted to the Jakarta Police and Bareskrim, I will present the original in court so everything is crystal clear,” he stated.

The former president officially filed his police report on April 30, 2025, after allegations about the authenticity of his academic credentials resurfaced online, even after he had left office.

“This has gone on for too long, so I took it to the legal domain,” he said. Jokowi stressed that legal proceedings are the only way to settle misinformation and provide clarity to the public.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: