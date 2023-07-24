Monday, July 24, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections

Pudja Lestari
July 23, 2023 | 11:54 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) at Manahan Football Stadium in Solo, Central Java, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Antara photo/Mohammad Ayudha)
President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) at Manahan Football Stadium in Solo, Central Java, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Antara photo/Mohammad Ayudha)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Sunday delivered a message of unity and cautioned against engaging in divisive tactics that can harm the fabric of the nation ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. 

During the ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Solo, his hometown, President Jokowi urged voters to maintain harmony despite differing political choices.

He specifically warned against hate speech and the use of religion to shame political rivals. 

“Please, no hate speech, no fake news, and no slanders, especially under the guise of religion like in previous elections. I often shook my head when reading social media content,” Jokowi said.

Advertisement

As his second and final term in office comes to an end next year, President Jokowi emphasized that in a democratic society, having different choices is normal. 

“You know that party leaders often dine and sip coffee together, and so do presidential candidates. Why should voters engage in prolonged conflicts?” Jokowi said.

The president reminded that elections serve as a moment for Indonesian citizens to celebrate their freedom in electing political leaders and exercising their fundamental rights, emphasizing that the process should be a joyful occasion, free from fear and quarrels.

Throughout his political career, President Jokowi has personally experienced the negative impact of hate speech and slanderous allegations during previous elections. 

He has been falsely portrayed as a Christian of Chinese descent raised by a communist family, among other baseless accusations. Additionally, he is facing unfounded claims questioning the legitimacy of his diploma from Gadjah Mada University.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Hun Sen's Party Claims Landslide Win in Cambodian Election
News 8 hours ago

Hun Sen's Party Claims Landslide Win in Cambodian Election

 Ahead of Sunday's election, the only credible challenger Candlelight Party was barred on a technicality from contesting the polls.
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
News 8 hours ago

Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections

 The president specifically warned against hate speech and the use of religion to shame political rivals. 
Gov’t Told to Close Illegal Railroad Crossings
News 12 hours ago

Gov’t Told to Close Illegal Railroad Crossings

 There are approximately 5,000 railroad crossings throughout the country, with 3,121 of them lacking proper safety systems.
Pertamina to Launch High-Octane Gasoline with 5% Bioethanol Mix
Business 20 hours ago

Pertamina to Launch High-Octane Gasoline with 5% Bioethanol Mix

 Called Pertamax Green, the gasoline product has an octane rating of 95.
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
News Jul 23, 2023 | 1:42 am

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate

 The kidney harvesting took place at a hospital in Cambodia because it offered straightforward procedures and did not ask questions.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
1
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
2
Indonesia Told to Put in Extra Effort for CEPA Talks with EU
3
Malaysia Cuts Short Music Fest after British Band Slams Anti-Gay Laws
4
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
5
Gov’t Told to Close Illegal Railroad Crossings
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED