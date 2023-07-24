Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Sunday delivered a message of unity and cautioned against engaging in divisive tactics that can harm the fabric of the nation ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

During the ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Solo, his hometown, President Jokowi urged voters to maintain harmony despite differing political choices.

He specifically warned against hate speech and the use of religion to shame political rivals.

“Please, no hate speech, no fake news, and no slanders, especially under the guise of religion like in previous elections. I often shook my head when reading social media content,” Jokowi said.

As his second and final term in office comes to an end next year, President Jokowi emphasized that in a democratic society, having different choices is normal.

“You know that party leaders often dine and sip coffee together, and so do presidential candidates. Why should voters engage in prolonged conflicts?” Jokowi said.

The president reminded that elections serve as a moment for Indonesian citizens to celebrate their freedom in electing political leaders and exercising their fundamental rights, emphasizing that the process should be a joyful occasion, free from fear and quarrels.

Throughout his political career, President Jokowi has personally experienced the negative impact of hate speech and slanderous allegations during previous elections.

He has been falsely portrayed as a Christian of Chinese descent raised by a communist family, among other baseless accusations. Additionally, he is facing unfounded claims questioning the legitimacy of his diploma from Gadjah Mada University.

