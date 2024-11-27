Jokowi: Winners Should Avoid Arrogance, Losers Must Accept Election Results

Rizka Ardina Nugraheni
November 27, 2024 | 1:56 pm
Former President Joko Widodo visits a kiosk at Klitikan Notoharjo market in Solo, Central Java, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)
Solo.  Joko "Jokowi" Widodo urged elected regional leaders in the 2024 Regional Head Election to maintain a positive and respectful atmosphere after the announcement of the results.

"After the counting, whoever wins should not act arrogantly, and those who lose should accept the results, as sovereignty is in the hands of the people," Jokowi said on Wednesday. 

Exit polls are embargoed until 3:00 p.m., while the official tally will be announced by Dec. 16 at the latest.

Jokowi, accompanied by his wife Iriana and their grandson Jan Ethes, cast their votes at a polling station near his home in Banjarsari, Solo, at 10:08 a.m. The family was dressed in matching white shirts, with Jan Ethes in a plain white t-shirt. They were warmly greeted by local residents and proceeded to the voting area.

While waiting for their turn, Jokowi took a moment to snap a selfie with his phone. After verification, they dropped their ballots into the ballot box and dipped their fingers in ink, marking the completion of their voting.

Following their votes, the seventh president was once again surrounded by residents eager to take photos and shake his hand. He encouraged all Indonesians to participate in the 2024 Regional Elections, which he noted were progressing calmly and smoothly.

"Today, all of us, the entire Indonesian people, are exercising our right to vote for governors, vice governors, regents, vice regents, mayors, and deputy mayors. In general, I see everything is calm and going well," he said.

Tags:
#Elections
Keywords:
