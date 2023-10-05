Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency

Jakarta. Media reports have been speculating for weeks that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo could emerge as a formidable contender to lead the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) after he steps down from the presidency next year.

Jokowi has a long-standing affiliation with the party, which has steadfastly supported him as he ascended the political ladder, starting as the mayor of Solo and eventually becoming the Jakarta governor in 2012 before clinching the presidential elections in 2014 and 2019.

His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is following in his footsteps and has become the mayor of Solo also with the backing of the PDI-P.

However, when asked by reporters, the president dispelled any personal ambition to assume leadership of the PDI-P from Megawati Soekarnoputri.

"I intend to spend my retirement in Solo," Jokowi said after presiding over a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta.

Instead, Jokowi hinted at his preference for the younger generation to take the helm of the party, which includes Megawati's children, Puan Maharani and Prananda Prabowo.

Previously, PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto said that the leadership succession at PDI-P would be determined through the national congress.

Megawati, according to Hasto, continues to be a "central figure" within the party, particularly in the context of the 2024 elections when a new government will be formed following the completion of Jokowi's second term.

