Thursday, October 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency

Ichsan Ali
October 5, 2023 | 2:48 pm
SHARE
Presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo sits next to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri at the party
Presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo sits next to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri at the party

Jakarta. Media reports have been speculating for weeks that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo could emerge as a formidable contender to lead the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) after he steps down from the presidency next year.

Jokowi has a long-standing affiliation with the party, which has steadfastly supported him as he ascended the political ladder, starting as the mayor of Solo and eventually becoming the Jakarta governor in 2012 before clinching the presidential elections in 2014 and 2019.

His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is following in his footsteps and has become the mayor of Solo also with the backing of the PDI-P.

However, when asked by reporters, the president dispelled any personal ambition to assume leadership of the PDI-P from Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Advertisement

"I intend to spend my retirement in Solo," Jokowi said after presiding over a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta.

Instead, Jokowi hinted at his preference for the younger generation to take the helm of the party, which includes Megawati's children, Puan Maharani and Prananda Prabowo.

Previously, PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto said that the leadership succession at PDI-P would be determined through the national congress.

Megawati, according to Hasto, continues to be a "central figure" within the party, particularly in the context of the 2024 elections when a new government will be formed following the completion of Jokowi's second term.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency
News 4 hours ago

Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency

 When asked by reporters, the president dispelled any personal ambition to assume leadership of the PDI-P from Megawati Soekarnoputri.
Jusuf Kalla Predicts Presidential Election May Lead to Runoff
News 5 hours ago

Jusuf Kalla Predicts Presidential Election May Lead to Runoff

 According to Kalla, it's very difficult for any candidate to get an outright win with at least 85 million votes.
Summarecon Mall Bekasi Begins Phase 2 Construction
Special Updates 6 hours ago

Summarecon Mall Bekasi Begins Phase 2 Construction

 Summarecon Mall Bekasi Phase 2 will have 220 F&B and fashion tenants of renowned local and international brands.
Rempang Eco-City: 16 Families Move to Temporary Housing
News 6 hours ago

Rempang Eco-City: 16 Families Move to Temporary Housing

 BP Batam, the city's development body, said they had facilitated the relocation of 6 families.
Police Praise Pertamina’s Efforts to Combat Subsidized Fuel Misuse
Special Updates 19 hours ago

Police Praise Pertamina’s Efforts to Combat Subsidized Fuel Misuse

 Over the past 6 months, Bareskrim has detained 717,850 liters of subsidized diesel as evidence of misuse.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis
1
Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis
2
Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
3
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Abroad Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe
4
TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister
5
In Conciliatory Tone, SBY Urges Continuity of Jokowi’s Legacy
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED