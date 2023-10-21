Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support

Jakarta. The Golkar Party officially nominated Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the oldest son of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as a running mate for presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Saturday.

During the party’s internal gathering in Jakarta, Golkar Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said that Gibran represents the younger generation of the country which accounts for 53 percent of the population.

“All candidates are above 50 years of age and the Golkar Party considers it very crucial to have a candidate who represents the younger generation, the so-called ‘Millennial and Generation Z’ who amount to 120 million or 53 percent of the population,” Airlangga said.

The Golkar Party has produced more mayors and regents under the age of 40 than other parties and has no hesitation to nominate Gibran for the vice presidential position, he added.

Advertisement

“We have reached a consensus unanimously to propose Gibran Rakabuming Raka as a running mate for Mr. Prabowo,” Airlangga said.

The decision came five days after the Constitutional Court amended an article of the 2017 general election law that limits the age of presidential and vice presidential candidates to 40 years old.

The amended article stipulates that a candidate "must be at least 40 years old or has served or is serving a public position through general elections, including regional government leader elections."

Gibran, 36, is now eligible to contest as a running mate because he has been elected as the mayor of Solo.

He was invited as a guest to the Golkar gathering.

"I appreciate the outcome of the Golkar Party's leadership meeting this afternoon and will coordinate and follow up with Mr. Prabowo," Gibran told reporters without providing further details.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: