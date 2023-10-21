Saturday, October 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support

Helmut Timothy
October 21, 2023 | 2:56 pm
SHARE
Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, left, hands a document to Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, center, at Golkar headquarters in Jakarta, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, left, hands a document to Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, center, at Golkar headquarters in Jakarta, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. The Golkar Party officially nominated Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the oldest son of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as a running mate for presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Saturday.

During the party’s internal gathering in Jakarta, Golkar Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said that Gibran represents the younger generation of the country which accounts for 53 percent of the population.

“All candidates are above 50 years of age and the Golkar Party considers it very crucial to have a candidate who represents the younger generation, the so-called ‘Millennial and Generation Z’ who amount to 120 million or 53 percent of the population,” Airlangga said.

The Golkar Party has produced more mayors and regents under the age of 40 than other parties and has no hesitation to nominate Gibran for the vice presidential position, he added.

Advertisement

“We have reached a consensus unanimously to propose Gibran Rakabuming Raka as a running mate for Mr. Prabowo,” Airlangga said.

Read More:
Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling

The decision came five days after the Constitutional Court amended an article of the 2017 general election law that limits the age of presidential and vice presidential candidates to 40 years old.

The amended article stipulates that a candidate "must be at least 40 years old or has served or is serving a public position through general elections, including regional government leader elections."

Gibran, 36, is now eligible to contest as a running mate because he has been elected as the mayor of Solo.

He was invited as a guest to the Golkar gathering.

"I appreciate the outcome of the Golkar Party's leadership meeting this afternoon and will coordinate and follow up with Mr. Prabowo," Gibran told reporters without providing further details.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support
News 6 hours ago

Jokowi’s Son Gibran Closer to Become Prabowo’s Running Mate with Golkar Support

 Golkar formally proposes Gibran Rakabuming Raka as a running mate for Prabowo.
Anies, Muhaimin Undergo Medical Checkup for Upcoming Presidential Election
News 9 hours ago

Anies, Muhaimin Undergo Medical Checkup for Upcoming Presidential Election

 The Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital assembled a team of 50 doctors directly involved in the examinations and other related roles.
Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage in Indonesia's
Lifestyle 9 hours ago

Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage in Indonesia's "Living Rooms"

 he National Cultural Week (Pekan Kebudayaan Nasional or PKN) 2023 was officially launched at the Galeri Nasional Indonesia on Friday
Riau’s Designers, Batik Makers Make Waves at 2024 JMFW
Special Updates 23 hours ago

Riau’s Designers, Batik Makers Make Waves at 2024 JMFW

 These designers-batik makers worked in pairs to turn Indonesia’s traditional motifs into modern and contemporary pieces.
BNI Reaffirms Support for Indonesian Diaspora
Special Updates Oct 20, 2023 | 8:23 pm

BNI Reaffirms Support for Indonesian Diaspora

 BNI Xpora program had reached Rp 28.8 trillion (approximately $1.8 billion) in financing as of June 2023.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Evidence Shows Hamas Militants Likely Used Some North Korean Weapons 
1
Evidence Shows Hamas Militants Likely Used Some North Korean Weapons 
2
Mahfud Reveals Offers as Running Mate from Anies and Prabowo
3
Time for World to Stop Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalation: Jokowi Tells Saudi PM
4
Anies Officially Registers Presidential Candidacy with KPU
5
Ex-Papua Governor Lukas Enembe Sentenced to 8 Years for Corruption
Opini Title
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED