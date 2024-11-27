Jokowi’s Son-in-Law Likely to Win North Sumatra Governorship, Quick Count Suggests

Jakarta. Bobby Nasution, son-in-law of former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is poised to become the next governor of North Sumatra, according to quick count results from Wednesday’s polls.

Bobby is challenging incumbent Edy Rahmayadi, a retired army general seeking reelection, in a closely watched gubernatorial race.

Preliminary results from Indikator Politik Indonesia indicate a decisive victory for Bobby, who has garnered 62.63 percent of the votes compared to Edy’s 37.37 percent, with 96 percent of the sample votes counted.

Addressing his supporters after the election, Bobby expressed gratitude while urging vigilance as the vote-counting process continues.

“All votes are still being tallied, so we must stay alert and ensure our witnesses remain attentive. While the quick count results are promising, we should not let our guard down,” Bobby said.

If confirmed, Bobby’s victory would mark a significant milestone in his political journey, which gained momentum after he became part of the Jokowi family.

The 33-year-old married Jokowi’s daughter, Kahiyang Ayu, in 2017. Just four years later, he won the mayoral election in Medan, the provincial capital of North Sumatra.

His rise in politics has been seen as an extension of Jokowi’s influence in the region and beyond.

