Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi-Xi Jinping Talks: Indonesia Wants Stronger Investment Ties

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 18, 2023 | 10:04 am
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo recently met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and as expected, Jakarta tried to pursue stronger investment ties with Beijing, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) battery and petrochemicals sectors.

The two leaders had a bilateral meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. 

“I conveyed the efforts to bolster investment partnership, particularly on EV batteries and automotive, spare parts factories, petrochemical refineries, steel production," Jokowi posted on social media platform X on Tuesday night, commenting on his talks with Xi.

Indonesia has been trying to develop its domestic EV battery industry, among others, by luring foreign investors into the country. Chinese battery giant CATL has committed to invest $6 billion in a battery ecosystem project. 

Advertisement

Indonesia aims to become the largest petrochemical producer in Asia. News outlet Reuters reported in April that East China-based Tongkun Group and Xingfeming Group were seeking Beijing's nod to construct a refinery and petrochemical complex in North Kalimantan. The investment is set to be worth approximately $10 billion.

Jokowi also talked of the so-called "Two Countries, Twin Parks" economic corridor.

The "Two Countries, Twin Parks" combines two visions: Jokowi’s dream of turning Indonesia into a "global maritime fulcrum" and Xi's brainchild "Belt and Road Initiative". The latter sees China investing in infrastructure development projects across hundreds of countries.

"I call for a follow-up cooperation in developing the 'Two Countries, Twin Parks' economic corridor," Jokowi said.

Government data showed Indonesia-China trade grew from almost $110 billion in 2021 to $133.6 billion the following year. Indonesian exports to China rose from $53.8 billion to $65.8 billion over the same period. Indonesia saw a $1.9 billion deficit in its trade with China last year.

Chinese investments in Indonesia totaled $8.2 billion in 2022. This puts China as Indonesia’s second-largest foreign investor, ranking just behind Singapore ($13.3 billion).

 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit
News 3 hours ago

Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit

 The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will embrace the theme "Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges".
Whoosh High Speed Train Commences Operation, Tickets Sold at Rp 300,000 
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Whoosh High Speed Train Commences Operation, Tickets Sold at Rp 300,000 

 Whoosh, Indonesia's first high-speed train running from Jakarta to Bandung, officially commenced its commercial operations
Mahfud Inserts Political Lecture in Acceptance Speech as Veep Candidate
News 6 hours ago

Mahfud Inserts Political Lecture in Acceptance Speech as Veep Candidate

 Mahfud declared his commitment to prioritizing the rule of law and safeguarding democracy to create a just and prosperous Indonesia.
Indonesia Condemns Deadly Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital ​​​​​​​
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Deadly Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital ​​​​​​​

 Indonesia has expressed outrage over the deadly Israeli attack on a hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Mahfud Selected as Running Mate for Ganjar in Upcoming Presidential Election
News 9 hours ago

Mahfud Selected as Running Mate for Ganjar in Upcoming Presidential Election

 Megawati describes Mahfud as a champion of the rule of law and an advocate for marginalized communities.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling
1
Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling
2
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
3
30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 
4
Jokowi Flies to Beijing to Meet Xi Jinping
5
Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for 41 Months in A Row
Opini Title
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED