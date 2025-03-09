Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor

Jakarta. Jordi Cruyff, son of Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff, arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening to officially begin his tenure as the technical advisor for the national team.

In his first-ever visit to Indonesia, Cruyff was accompanied by head coach Patrick Kluivert, his compatriot and former teammate. Their arrival marks a significant step in Indonesia’s football development, with high expectations placed on their expertise to elevate the national team’s performance.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) envisions a transformation, hoping to incorporate elements of European football into the team’s playstyle -- particularly the famous Total Football system pioneered by the Dutch.

Dutch Influence on the National Team

The Indonesian squad already has a strong Dutch connection, with a large contingent of naturalized players who were raised in the Netherlands.

Two Dutch assistant coaches, Alex Pastoor and Danny Landzaat, are set to join the coaching staff on Wednesday, according to PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

"Allow me to welcome Jordi Cruyff on his first-ever visit to Indonesia. I hope he gains a positive impression of our people, culture, food, and, of course, the immense enthusiasm for football,” Erick said.

“Together, let’s bring Indonesian football to the world stage,” he added.

Erick previously said that Cruyff’s vast experience in both playing and managerial roles makes him a valuable addition to the Indonesian national team’s setup.

The pair of Kluivert and Jordi Cruyff is expected to blend Dutch tactical intelligence with Indonesia’s growing pool of talented players while improving coaching system and players’ skills at various age groups.

Their immediate and most important task is to qualify Indonesia for the 2026 World Cup with four remaining group-stage matches.

Jordi Cruyff’s Playing and Managerial Career

Jordi Cruyff enjoyed a distinguished playing career, featuring for some of Europe’s top clubs. He began his professional journey at FC Barcelona, where he was promoted from the youth academy to the first team in 1994. After three seasons, he moved to Manchester United in 1996, winning the Premier League title in his debut season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

After leaving United, Cruyff played for clubs like Celta Vigo, Alavés, and Espanyol in Spain before concluding his career with Valletta in Malta.

Following his retirement, he transitioned into management, taking on coaching and executive roles. His managerial career includes:

Maccabi Tel Aviv (2017–2018) – Served as head coach, leading the Israeli club to a second-place league finish.

– Served as head coach, leading the Israeli club to a second-place league finish. Chongqing Dangdai Lifan (2018–2020) – Managed the Chinese Super League club, helping them maintain their league status.

– Managed the Chinese Super League club, helping them maintain their league status. Ecuador National Team (2020) – Briefly appointed as head coach, though he left before overseeing an official match due to COVID-19 disruptions.

– Briefly appointed as head coach, though he left before overseeing an official match due to COVID-19 disruptions. Shenzhen FC (2021) – Took charge of another Chinese Super League team.

– Took charge of another Chinese Super League team. FC Barcelona (2021–2023) – Returned to Barcelona in a sporting director role, playing a key part in club operations and recruitment.

