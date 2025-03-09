Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang, Heru Andriyanto
March 9, 2025 | 11:23 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows Jordi Cruyff as head coach of Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League. (Photo courtesy of Cruyff Institute)
This undated photo shows Jordi Cruyff as head coach of Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League. (Photo courtesy of Cruyff Institute)

Jakarta. Jordi Cruyff, son of Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff, arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening to officially begin his tenure as the technical advisor for the national team.

In his first-ever visit to Indonesia, Cruyff was accompanied by head coach Patrick Kluivert, his compatriot and former teammate. Their arrival marks a significant step in Indonesia’s football development, with high expectations placed on their expertise to elevate the national team’s performance.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) envisions a transformation, hoping to incorporate elements of European football into the team’s playstyle -- particularly the famous Total Football system pioneered by the Dutch.

Dutch Influence on the National Team
The Indonesian squad already has a strong Dutch connection, with a large contingent of naturalized players who were raised in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Two Dutch assistant coaches, Alex Pastoor and Danny Landzaat, are set to join the coaching staff on Wednesday, according to PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

"Allow me to welcome Jordi Cruyff on his first-ever visit to Indonesia. I hope he gains a positive impression of our people, culture, food, and, of course, the immense enthusiasm for football,” Erick said.

“Together, let’s bring Indonesian football to the world stage,” he added.

Erick previously said that Cruyff’s vast experience in both playing and managerial roles makes him a valuable addition to the Indonesian national team’s setup.

The pair of Kluivert and Jordi Cruyff is expected to blend Dutch tactical intelligence with Indonesia’s growing pool of talented players while improving coaching system and players’ skills at various age groups.

Their immediate and most important task is to qualify Indonesia for the 2026 World Cup with four remaining group-stage matches.

Jordi Cruyff’s Playing and Managerial Career
Jordi Cruyff enjoyed a distinguished playing career, featuring for some of Europe’s top clubs. He began his professional journey at FC Barcelona, where he was promoted from the youth academy to the first team in 1994. After three seasons, he moved to Manchester United in 1996, winning the Premier League title in his debut season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

After leaving United, Cruyff played for clubs like Celta Vigo, Alavés, and Espanyol in Spain before concluding his career with Valletta in Malta.

Following his retirement, he transitioned into management, taking on coaching and executive roles. His managerial career includes:

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv (2017–2018) – Served as head coach, leading the Israeli club to a second-place league finish.
  • Chongqing Dangdai Lifan (2018–2020) – Managed the Chinese Super League club, helping them maintain their league status.
  • Ecuador National Team (2020) – Briefly appointed as head coach, though he left before overseeing an official match due to COVID-19 disruptions.
  • Shenzhen FC (2021) – Took charge of another Chinese Super League team.
  • FC Barcelona (2021–2023) – Returned to Barcelona in a sporting director role, playing a key part in club operations and recruitment.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Tate Brothers, Who Face Trafficking Charges, Sit Cageside for UFC 
News 1 hours ago

Tate Brothers, Who Face Trafficking Charges, Sit Cageside for UFC 

 The Tates, who are dual US-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year.
Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor
News 4 hours ago

Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor

 Indonesia aims to incorporate elements of European football into the team’s playstyle -- particularly the famous Total Football system.
Industrial Zones, Not Forests: The Disappearing Orangutan Habitat in East Kutai
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Industrial Zones, Not Forests: The Disappearing Orangutan Habitat in East Kutai

 "The forest here is only 200 meters wide. That’s not a habitat -- it’s just the last patch of trees left for them," a villager lamented.
Minister Andi Amran Identifies 3 Companies for Underweight Subsidized Cooking Oil
Business 5 hours ago

Minister Andi Amran Identifies 3 Companies for Underweight Subsidized Cooking Oil

 Launched in July 2022, Minyakita was introduced to address Indonesia’s shortage of affordable cooking oil.
Macron's Diplomatic Comeback: From France's Domestic Crisis to Reshaping Europe's Defense
News 6 hours ago

Macron's Diplomatic Comeback: From France's Domestic Crisis to Reshaping Europe's Defense

 Six months ago, Macron seemed weaker than ever after his call for early legislative elections produced a hung parliament.
News Index

Most Popular

USAID Budget Freeze: These Indonesian Programs Face Uncertainty
1
USAID Budget Freeze: These Indonesian Programs Face Uncertainty
2
Mass Layoffs Help Two Major Footwear Factories Stay Afloat in Tangerang
3
House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect
4
Prabowo Pledges to Improve Drainage System in Flood-Prone Bekasi
5
Bali Tops DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards as Best Island
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED