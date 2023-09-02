Saturday, September 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies

Heru Andriyanto
September 2, 2023 | 4:29 pm
SHARE
The screen capture shows, from left, National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh, presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, and National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar at a ceremony in Surabaya, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
The screen capture shows, from left, National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh, presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, and National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar at a ceremony in Surabaya, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Jakarta. Muhaimin Iskandar was all smiles on Saturday as he delivered his acceptance speech after being officially named as the running mate for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, marking the biggest development yet in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Muhaimin, the chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), had previously been in a rival camp before the news broke that he jumped ship for the political party coalition supporting Anies' presidential bid.

His rise came at the expense of the Democratic Party, whose chairman, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, had aspired to become a running mate since the formation of a three-party coalition back in February.

On Friday, the Democratic Party disavowed the coalition, accusing Anies of being "dishonest" and alleging that fellow coalition partner, the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), had reneged on the promise to make Agus a running mate.

Advertisement

Nasdem Chairman Surya Paloh played a pivotal role in Muhaimin's unexpected entry into the coalition, which also includes the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Read More:
PKB Leaves Prabowo for Anies

Muhaimin, who had previously been part of a coalition supporting the candidacy of Prabowo Subianto, described his sudden move to the Anies camp as a "blessing from God."

"This entire process unfolded swiftly and smoothly," Muhaimin said during his speech at a ceremony to launch his partnership with Anies in the city of Surabaya, streamed live by BTV news channel.

He recounted that he had been invited to a meeting with Surya on Monday, and to his surprise, the media mogul offered him the vice presidential nomination alongside Anies.

Muhaimin explained that he welcomed the proposal but required three days to obtain approval from party founders and Muslim clerics in the PKB's advisory council.

"I finally received the blessing from all of them to team up with Anies Baswedan," he said.

Muhaimin claimed to have known Anies since their time as students at Gadjah Mada University in the 1990s. He had studied at the university's social and political faculty while Anies pursued studies at the nearby economic faculty.

Read More:
Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute

Anies welcomed the PKB's arrival, asserting that it would significantly strengthen their coalition for the upcoming election.

"Allow me to welcome the PKB as the newest member of our coalition. With the PKB on board, this coalition will be able to move faster and grow stronger," the former Jakarta governor said.

Muhaimin left the Prabowo coalition after his chance to become a running mate for the defense minister got slimmer with the arrival of two other political parties.
 

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study
Business 3 hours ago

Not Election: Malaysian Investors Care More About Feasibility Study

 Malaysian investors pay more attention to the feasibility study before investing in Indonesia.
Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies
News 6 hours ago

Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies

 His rise came at the expense of Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, who has aspired to become a running mate for Anies.
India Launches Spacecraft to Study The Sun
Tech 8 hours ago

India Launches Spacecraft to Study The Sun

 The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere and solar wind.
ASEAN Sees 570 Pct Rise in EV Investment in 2022
Business 8 hours ago

ASEAN Sees 570 Pct Rise in EV Investment in 2022

 ASEAN suddenly saw a triple-digit growth in EV investment last year, which Malaysia attributed to the bloc’s stability, among others.
Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute
News 23 hours ago

Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute

 Party founder SBY criticized Anies for being "dishonest" and admitted that supporting him in the first place had been a mistake.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
1
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
2
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
3
Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
4
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party
5
Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED