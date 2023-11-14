Judge Rejects Ex- Minister Syahrul's Pre-Trial Motion in Graft Case

Jakarta. A Jakarta judge on Tuesday dismissed a pre-trial motion filed by former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, challenging corruption charges and requesting immediate release from detention.

Judge Alimin Ribut Sujono of the South Jakarta District Court argued that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had adhered to legal procedures and gathered preliminary evidence before designating Syahrul as a corruption suspect last month.

"The decision to designate [the petitioner] as a suspect is based on at least two legally obtained findings that serve as evidence," the judge stated. "Consequently, the petitioner's request must be denied."

Syahrul, along with two Agriculture Ministry officials, stands accused of unlawfully amassing billions of rupiah from fellow officials in exchange for promoting them. According to the KPK, the trio allegedly amassed a minimum of Rp 13.9 billion ($885,000), which was purportedly used for personal expenses like credit card payments, vehicle purchases, home renovations, the Umrah pilgrimage, and financing beauty treatments for family members.

The other two suspects are agriculture machinery director Muhammad Hatta and secretary-general Kasdi Subagyono.

Syahrul was arrested by KPK officials on October 12 following two summonses. A week earlier, he submitted his resignation letter to President Joko Widodo to concentrate on his legal proceedings.

