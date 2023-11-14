Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Judge Rejects Ex- Minister Syahrul's Pre-Trial Motion in Graft Case

Celvin Sipahutar
November 14, 2023 | 2:37 pm
SHARE
FILE - Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, center, speaks to reporters after he submits his resignation letter at the State Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Mohamad Said)
FILE - Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, center, speaks to reporters after he submits his resignation letter at the State Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Mohamad Said)

Jakarta. A Jakarta judge on Tuesday dismissed a pre-trial motion filed by former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, challenging corruption charges and requesting immediate release from detention.

Judge Alimin Ribut Sujono of the South Jakarta District Court argued that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had adhered to legal procedures and gathered preliminary evidence before designating Syahrul as a corruption suspect last month.

"The decision to designate [the petitioner] as a suspect is based on at least two legally obtained findings that serve as evidence," the judge stated. "Consequently, the petitioner's request must be denied."

Syahrul, along with two Agriculture Ministry officials, stands accused of unlawfully amassing billions of rupiah from fellow officials in exchange for promoting them. According to the KPK, the trio allegedly amassed a minimum of Rp 13.9 billion ($885,000), which was purportedly used for personal expenses like credit card payments, vehicle purchases, home renovations, the Umrah pilgrimage, and financing beauty treatments for family members.

Advertisement

The other two suspects are agriculture machinery director Muhammad Hatta and secretary-general Kasdi Subagyono.

Syahrul was arrested by KPK officials on October 12 following two summonses. A week earlier, he submitted his resignation letter to President Joko Widodo to concentrate on his legal proceedings.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Bali to Run Trials on Hungary-Funded Non-Stop Toll Payment
Tech 2 hours ago

Bali to Run Trials on Hungary-Funded Non-Stop Toll Payment

 Drivers can pay entry to toll roads without having to stop at a booth as long as they have sufficient balance.
Judge Rejects Ex- Minister Syahrul's Pre-Trial Motion in Graft Case
News 4 hours ago

Judge Rejects Ex- Minister Syahrul's Pre-Trial Motion in Graft Case

 Syahrul stands accused of unlawfully amassing billions of rupiah from fellow officials in exchange for promoting them.
Government Considers Permit Mandate for Private Swimming Pools
News 6 hours ago

Government Considers Permit Mandate for Private Swimming Pools

 Any household consuming 100 cubic meters or more of groundwater per month must obtain a government permit starting in 2027.
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
News 8 hours ago

Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia

 Jokowi urged the US "to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza and have a ceasefire for the sake of humanity.”
Emirates Announces $52 Billion Aircraft Buy from Boeing
Business 8 hours ago

Emirates Announces $52 Billion Aircraft Buy from Boeing

 Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, followed up with an $11 billion order of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED