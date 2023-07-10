Monday, July 10, 2023
Judge Turns down Pre-Trial Motion by Disgraced Supreme Court Secretary

Muhammad Aulia
July 10, 2023 | 1:02 pm
Supreme Court Secretary Hasbi Hasan, right, is escorted by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) employees after interrogation at the KPK building in Jakarta, on May 24, 2023. (Muhammad Aulia0
Supreme Court Secretary Hasbi Hasan, right, is escorted by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) employees after interrogation at the KPK building in Jakarta, on May 24, 2023. (Muhammad Aulia0

Jakarta. A motion filed by Supreme Court Secretary Hasbi Hasan challenging the decision by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to name him a suspect was rejected by a judge at the South Jakarta District Court on Monday.

Judge Alimin Ribut ruled that the KPK has provided sufficient evidence and reasonable grounds to press charges against Hasbi, who is currently not detained.

The judge argued that the KPK's investigation leading to Hasbi being named a suspect was conducted in accordance with the Criminal Procedures Code.

"Consequently, the request in the pre-trial motion has been denied," Alimin said.

Advertisement

The ruling was welcomed by the KPK as it plans to summon the suspect again immediately.

"We will summon him again later this week and we call on the suspect to honor a summons by investigators," KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said in a statement.

Read More:
Second Supreme Court Justice Detained for Alleged Corruption

Hasbi, along with other suspects, is accused of accepting at least Rp 11.2 billion ($735,600) from two businessmen who sought a bankruptcy ruling for the Central Java-based lending cooperative, Intidana, in an ongoing civil case at the Supreme Court.

Since the investigation began in November and December of last year, two Supreme Court justices, Gazalba Saleh and Sudrajad Dimyati, have also been named as suspects.

The KPK also has identified 13 other suspects in the case, mostly Supreme Court clerks and registrars.

The businessmen had previously taken loans from the lender but sought a bankruptcy ruling against Intidana. They initially lost the case at the Semarang District Court but won on appeal at the Supreme Court.

Read More:
KPK Criticizes Supreme Court’s “Weak Oversight” after Judge Arrest

