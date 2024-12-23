Judges Say Prosecutors' 12-Year Demand for Harvey Moeis Was Too Harsh

Jakarta. The panel of judges presiding over the trial of business tycoon Harvey Moeis stated on Monday that the 12-year sentence recommended by prosecutors was excessive, given the defendant’s "non-essential role" in the illegal mining and money laundering case.

During the hearing at the Central Jakarta District Court, Harvey was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after the five-member panel found him guilty of corruption and money laundering related to illegal tin mining and trade within state-owned tin miner Timah’s concessions in Bangka Belitung Province.

“The panel is of the opinion that the 12 years’ imprisonment recommended by prosecutors for Harvey Moeis is too severe compared with the defendant’s misdeeds outlined in the indictment,” Presiding Judge Eko Ariyanto said.

The case revolves around fraudulent agreements between executives of Timah and Refined Bangka Tin (RBT), a local tin mining company that operates a smelting facility. Court documents revealed that RBT played a central role in the illegal tin mining and trade scandal, gaining access to Timah’s management with Harvey’s assistance. Several Timah executives and officials from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry have also been implicated in the scandal.

Advertisement

While Harvey was found guilty of brokering these agreements, Judge Eko emphasized that the defendant neither worked for Timah nor RBT.

“The defendant is not part of the RBT management, neither is he a commissioner or a shareholder. He has no authority to decide agreements between Timah and RBT,” Judge Eko said.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court upheld prosecutors’ recommendation to impose a financial penalty of Rp 210 billion ($13 million) on Harvey. Failure to pay the fine will result in the seizure of his personal assets or an additional two years of imprisonment.

The sentence has been perceived by some as anticlimactic, especially given the staggering Rp 300 trillion ($18.5 billion) in estimated state losses associated with the scandal. These losses primarily stem from irreparable environmental damages caused by illegal mining activities.

During the investigation, authorities seized Harvey’s assets, including luxury cars and properties, which generated significant media attention due to his glamorous lifestyle with his actress wife, Sandra Dewi. Sandra’s legal battle to protect her own belongings, acquired through endorsements, added another layer of intrigue to the case.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: