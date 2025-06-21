Junior Prosecutor Drowns in Asahan River While Chasing Corruption Suspect

July 4, 2025 | 6:30 pm
Rescue workers carry the body of junior prosecutor Reynanda Primta Ginting, who died after drowning in the Asahan River in North Sumatra, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Handout)
Rescue workers carry the body of junior prosecutor Reynanda Primta Ginting, who died after drowning in the Asahan River in North Sumatra, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Handout)

Simalungun, North Sumatra. A 24-year-old junior prosecutor has died after drowning in the Asahan River while pursuing a corruption suspect who jumped into the water to evade arrest.

The body of Reynanda Primta Ginting, a newly assigned prosecutor at the Simalungun District Attorney’s Office, was found on Thursday -- one day after the incident.

Reynanda had been attempting to arrest Kardiyanto, the village head of Banjar Hulu in Simalungun Regency, who is suspected of embezzling more than Rp 300 million ($18,000) in state funds.

Eyewitnesses said Reynanda struggled to stay afloat midstream and eventually ran out of strength. A resident, Fahri (42), tried to rescue him by swimming into the river, but he too was swept away by the current and remains missing.

Kardiyanto nearly drowned but was rescued and is now in custody at the district attorney’s office for questioning.

Search and rescue officer Irfanta Sembiring said Reynanda’s body was found about three kilometers downstream from the incident site.

“The search for the missing resident is ongoing along the Asahan River,” Irfanta said.

According to Edison Sumitro Situmorang, head of the intelligence division at the Simalungun District Attorney’s Office, Reynanda and his team had approached the village head and the village treasurer at a café in Asahan Regency to escort them for questioning.

“Upon arrival, the village head resisted and fled toward the river. The officer who pursued him was swept away by the current and could not be saved,” Edison said.

