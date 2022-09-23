Justice Sudrajad Dimyati Accused of Taking Bribes

Jakarta. Supreme Court Justice Sudrajad Dimyati was named a corruption suspect along with nine other people following separate raids in Jakarta and Semarang, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced on Friday.

Investigators have secured enough evidence to bring corruption charges against the ten suspects, who also include three court registrars, two Supreme Court clerks, two lawyers, and two businessmen, KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said at a news conference at his office in Jakarta early in the day.

Firli clarified previous media reports indicating that the justice was arrested during Thursday’s raids. He said Sudrajad was not among those arrested but the day-long investigation and interrogation brought about strong indications of his involvement.

Firli said four suspects remained at large, including Sudrajad, a Supreme Court clerk identified only as Redi, and businessmen Ivan Dwi Kusuma Sujanto and Heryanto Tanaka.

“The KPK in the name of law calls on those suspects to surrender,” Firli said.

Six other suspects already in custody include alternate court registrars Elly Tri Pangestu, Desy Yustria, and Muhajir Habibie; court clerk Albasri; and lawyers Yosep Parera and Eko Suparno.

Sudrajad has allegedly received bribes in return for a ruling favoring two businessmen Ivan and Heryanto who were involved in a civil case battle with financing cooperative Intidana based in Semarang.

Both men have taken loans from the lender but somehow sought a bankruptcy ruling against Intidana. They earlier lost the case at the Semarang District Court but won the appeal at the Supreme Court.

According to Firli, the two businessmen handed Supreme Court clerks and registrars 202,000 Singapore dollars (US$142,000) in cash, part of which was channeled to Sudrajad.

The justice allegedly received the equivalent of Rp 800 million ($53,000) from the total payment, Firli said.

“The KPK suspects that those court officials also took payments from other people who have cases tried by the Supreme Court and our team is investigating further,” Firli said.

During Thursday’s raids, the KPK seized 205,000 Singapore dollars and Rp 50 million banknotes from the suspects, Firli said.