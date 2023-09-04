Monday, September 4, 2023
Kadin Chairman Appointed as Campaign Manager for Ganjar Pranowo

Yustinus Paat
September 4, 2023 | 7:50 pm
Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Chairman Arsjad Rasjid delivers a speech during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Pool photo)
Jakarta. The coalition of political parties supporting Ganjar Prabowo's presidential nomination reached an agreement on Monday to appoint Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), as the leader of the campaign team.

Hary Tanoesoedibjo, chairman of the United Indonesia Party (Perindo), said that Arsjad represents the younger generation with an extensive network and knowledge.

"He is young, agile, and well-educated, with a well-established network as the chairman of Kadin," Hary told reporters following the inter-party meeting in Jakarta.

Arsjad will lead a team comprised of representatives from each party involved, namely Perindo, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the United Development Party (PPP), and the People's Conscience Party (Hanura).

"I can speak on behalf of party leaders that the campaign team has immediately begun its work after being launched by [PDI-P Chairwoman] Megawati Soekarnoputri earlier today," Hary said.

Ganjar Bids Farewell as Governor to Focus on Presidential Race

Also present at the meeting were PPP Chairman Muhamad Mardiono and Hanura Chairman Oesman Sapta Odang.

Hary said that the team will hold regular meetings every Wednesday to discuss progress and campaign strategy for Ganjar, who is set to retire as the Central Java governor on Tuesday.

The presidential election in February 2024 will see three candidates vying for the position, including former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Out of all nine incumbent parties, the Democratic Party is the only one that has not joined a coalition for the presidential race, following a dispute with previous partners over the issue of a running mate.

Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies

#Politics
