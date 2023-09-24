Sunday, September 24, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Kaesang Aims to Help PSI Win House Seats

Wijayanti Putri
September 23, 2023 | 10:45 pm
SHARE
Kaesang Pangarep, second left, and his wife Erina Gudono, second right, pose for a photo with Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Chairman Giring Ganesha, left, and PSI founder Grace Natalie at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)
Kaesang Pangarep, second left, and his wife Erina Gudono, second right, pose for a photo with Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Chairman Giring Ganesha, left, and PSI founder Grace Natalie at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)

Solo, Central Java. Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, officially became a member of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on Saturday, with a clear goal of assisting "the party of the youth" in securing seats in the House of Representatives in next year's general elections.

Kaesang's decision to join PSI has sparked controversy, as his father and older brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, are both affiliated with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Nevertheless, Kaesang remains determined to support PSI, a party that predominantly represents the younger generation.

"PSI is a remarkable party, but unfortunately it did not secure a place in the House,” he said in a press conference held at his residence in Solo, Central Java, after welcoming PSI executives. “Let's take a look at the Move Forward Party in Thailand, composed of young individuals, which managed to succeed in the elections. If they can do it in Thailand, we can do the same in Indonesia."

PSI made its debut in the 2019 elections but fell short of the 4 percent popular vote threshold required to win a House seat. Nonetheless, the party did secure seats in local legislative councils, particularly in major cities like Jakarta and Medan.

Advertisement

Kaesang, previously recognized as a restaurant businessman, said that his family supports his decision to engage in politics, viewing it as the first step in his political career with PSI, with the shared aim of making Indonesia a stronger nation.

The 28-year-old stressed the importance of youth involvement in elections, aligning with PSI's stance that the younger generation should actively participate in shaping the nation's future. 

"The younger generation has often played a passive role in elections. We want them to be more active because the future of our nation rests in their hands," Kaesang said.

When asked why he chose not to follow in the footsteps of his father and brother by joining PDI-P or other political parties, Kaesang pointed out that PSI's focus on youth-related issues and its commitment to integrity, competence, and nation-building spirit make it particularly appealing to him. 

"It is a party of the youth, dedicated to advancing Indonesia into a better nation," he said.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Kaesang Aims to Help PSI Win House Seats
News 7 hours ago

Kaesang Aims to Help PSI Win House Seats

 Kaesang compared PSI to the Move Forward Party in Thailand which also targets younger members but managed to win the legislative election.
P2P Lender AdaKami Wants Proof of Customer's Alleged Suicide Over Unpaid Debt
News 15 hours ago

P2P Lender AdaKami Wants Proof of Customer's Alleged Suicide Over Unpaid Debt

 Online moneylenders have faced criticism for their aggressive debt collection practices.
MSMEs in Tasikharjo Reap Benefits of Renewable Energy
Special Updates 19 hours ago

MSMEs in Tasikharjo Reap Benefits of Renewable Energy

 The solar panels have a capacity of 6.54 kWp and can generate up to 10,241 kWh per year.
Pertamina to Build Sustainable Energy Center in New Capital Nusantara
Business 21 hours ago

Pertamina to Build Sustainable Energy Center in New Capital Nusantara

 The sustainable energy center will lie in the city’s “area 5”, along with other facilities such as Pertamina Sustainability Academy.
France Wants to Boost Business Presence in Indonesia
Business Sep 22, 2023 | 9:57 pm

France Wants to Boost Business Presence in Indonesia

 As of 2020, there were at least 200 French companies of different scales operating in Indonesia.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia's First High-Speed Train to Be Named 'Whoosh'
1
Indonesia's First High-Speed Train to Be Named 'Whoosh'
2
France Backs Indonesia’s OECD Candidacy
3
Indonesia Builds Cutting-Edge Football Training Camp in Nusantara, Partly Funded by FIFA
4
Spat over Visas for Indian Asian Games Athletes Sparks Diplomatic Row 
5
P2P Lender AdaKami Wants Proof of Customer's Alleged Suicide Over Unpaid Debt
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED