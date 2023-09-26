Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics

Mita Amalia Hapsari & Heru Andriyanto
September 26, 2023 | 6:00 am
SHARE
Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, delivers his acceptance speech after being appointed as chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) at the Jakarta Theater, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, delivers his acceptance speech after being appointed as chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) at the Jakarta Theater, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Kaesang Pangarep officially joined the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on Saturday and, just two days later, he was appointed chairman in what is arguably the biggest leap an Indonesian politician could ever achieve

Formerly recognized as a businessman primarily focused on snack restaurants and the owner of a football club, Kaesang gave little indication that he would eventually follow in the footsteps of his father, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, and his elder brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who currently serves as the mayor of their hometown of Solo, by venturing into politics.

However, unlike the other two members of his family, Kaesang did not seek affiliation with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Instead, he chose to join a relatively new political party that debuted in general elections just five years ago.

Read More:
Kaesang Pangarep Appointed Chairman of Indonesian Solidarity Party
Advertisement

Kaesang was drawn to PSI because of its strong appeal to the younger generation, a demographic often associated with a growing disillusionment with politics.

"In a different light, let me express that when approached correctly, politics can be a source of positive change and prosperity," Kaesang said in his acceptance speech after being appointed chairman during the party's congress at the Jakarta Theater on Monday evening.

"I am following in my father's footsteps, who entered politics to make a positive impact. To be candid, my own political journey is influenced by my father," Kaesang added.

By joining PSI, Kaesang aspires to motivate young Indonesians to actively participate in the policymaking process.

"I want my generation to become actively engaged in public affairs. I believe that pursuing a career in politics is one of the best ways for young people to contribute. We enter politics to ensure that the positive work initiated by our parents endures, and I am committed to combat pessimism and apathy toward politics," said the 28-year-old.

Read More:
Kaesang Aims to Help PSI Win House Seats

As he assumed the role of chairman, Kaesang was joined by Erina Gudono, whom he married last year, receiving resounding applause from PSI representatives from all corners of the country who attended the congress. His appointment was met with unanimous agreement.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics
News 2 hours ago

Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics

 Unlike the other two members of his family, Kaesang did not seek affiliation with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle.
Indonesia Imposes $100 Price Floor for Imported Goods Sold in E-Commerce
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Imposes $100 Price Floor for Imported Goods Sold in E-Commerce

 The regulation also includes provisions to limit the involvement of social media platforms like TikTok in e-commerce activities.
TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
Tech 9 hours ago

TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says

 TikTok's license in Indonesia primarily covers social media activities, and failure to comply with this could result in its revocation.
Kaesang Pangarep Appointed Chairman of Indonesian Solidarity Party
News 11 hours ago

Kaesang Pangarep Appointed Chairman of Indonesian Solidarity Party

 This development occurred just two days after Kaesang officially became a member of the party.
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Opinion 12 hours ago

ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race

 The US does not only ban China’s access to high-end AI chips, but also choke point technologies.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
1
Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
2
TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
3
Indika Energy Sells Coal Mine to Petrindo Jaya for $218 Million
4
Kaesang Pangarep Appointed Chairman of Indonesian Solidarity Party
5
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED