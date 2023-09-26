Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics

Jakarta. Kaesang Pangarep officially joined the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on Saturday and, just two days later, he was appointed chairman in what is arguably the biggest leap an Indonesian politician could ever achieve

Formerly recognized as a businessman primarily focused on snack restaurants and the owner of a football club, Kaesang gave little indication that he would eventually follow in the footsteps of his father, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, and his elder brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who currently serves as the mayor of their hometown of Solo, by venturing into politics.

However, unlike the other two members of his family, Kaesang did not seek affiliation with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Instead, he chose to join a relatively new political party that debuted in general elections just five years ago.

Kaesang was drawn to PSI because of its strong appeal to the younger generation, a demographic often associated with a growing disillusionment with politics.

"In a different light, let me express that when approached correctly, politics can be a source of positive change and prosperity," Kaesang said in his acceptance speech after being appointed chairman during the party's congress at the Jakarta Theater on Monday evening.

"I am following in my father's footsteps, who entered politics to make a positive impact. To be candid, my own political journey is influenced by my father," Kaesang added.

By joining PSI, Kaesang aspires to motivate young Indonesians to actively participate in the policymaking process.

"I want my generation to become actively engaged in public affairs. I believe that pursuing a career in politics is one of the best ways for young people to contribute. We enter politics to ensure that the positive work initiated by our parents endures, and I am committed to combat pessimism and apathy toward politics," said the 28-year-old.

As he assumed the role of chairman, Kaesang was joined by Erina Gudono, whom he married last year, receiving resounding applause from PSI representatives from all corners of the country who attended the congress. His appointment was met with unanimous agreement.

