Kalimantan Wildlife Officials Attempt to Rescue Second Bornean Rhino in the Wild

East Kalimantan. The Natural Resources Conservation Center of East Kalimantan has begun efforts to rescue a Bornean rhinoceros recently detected in a protected forest area.

This follows the successful rescue of a female rhino named Pahu several years ago, amid reports that Bornean rhinos, a subspecies of the Sumatran rhino, were functionally extinct. Pahu is now under protection at the Kelian Rhino Sanctuary in West Kutai, East Kalimantan.

A second Bornean rhino has now been identified in its natural habitat in the Mahakam Ulu forest area, according to Ari Wibawanto, head of the provincial conservation center. The newly discovered rhino has been named Pari.

“We have now identified two Sumatran rhinos in Kalimantan. The rescue efforts for Pahu started a few years ago, and this year, we plan to relocate Pari from Mahakam Ulu,” Ari said on Saturday.

Advertisement

To prepare for Pari’s relocation, workers are currently constructing pens and installing electric fences at the Kelian Rhino Sanctuary, ensuring a safe and secure habitat for the rhino.

Ari expressed confidence that other Sumatran rhinos may still be living in the wild in East Kalimantan. His team plans to launch a mission this year to locate additional rhinos for conservation efforts.

“We will dedicate efforts to search for more Bornean rhinos, particularly in newly identified habitat pockets,” Ari said.

The search will focus on Tabang subdistrict, Kutai Kartanegara Regency, with exploration efforts set to begin soon, he added.

The East Kalimantan Conservation and Natural Resources Center has partnered with the Lestari Rimba Alliance (Alert) as the managing organization for the Kelian Rhino Sanctuary.

Alert Director Kurnia Oktavia Khairani noted that rhino Pari has been living alone in the Mahakam Ulu forest for some time. She stressed that rescue efforts cannot be delayed any further, as Sumatran rhinos in the wild are critically endangered.

“Pari was identified some time ago, but the actual rescue efforts have only begun this year,” Kurnia explained.

She added that both provincial and municipal governments fully support Pari’s rescue mission.

“Everyone agrees that this is a shared responsibility. We must work together to ensure Pari’s rescue and survival,” she said.

As a key partner, Alert operates under the supervision of the East Kalimantan Conservation and Natural Resources Center. Kurnia assured that her organization will follow all necessary procedures to guarantee a safe and smooth rescue process.

“We hope to successfully relocate Pari, just as we did with Pahu. We have experience with translocation, and while we will adopt the same planning mechanisms, we will also refine our methodology for better results,” she said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: