Kalimantan Wildlife Officials Attempt to Rescue Second Bornean Rhino in the Wild

Yovanda Noni
March 2, 2025 | 5:59 pm
SHARE
A Bornean rhino is seen searching for food in the Mahakam Ulu forest area in East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of rhe Natural Resources Conservation Center of East Kalimantan)
A Bornean rhino is seen searching for food in the Mahakam Ulu forest area in East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of rhe Natural Resources Conservation Center of East Kalimantan)

East Kalimantan. The Natural Resources Conservation Center of East Kalimantan has begun efforts to rescue a Bornean rhinoceros recently detected in a protected forest area.

This follows the successful rescue of a female rhino named Pahu several years ago, amid reports that Bornean rhinos, a subspecies of the Sumatran rhino, were functionally extinct. Pahu is now under protection at the Kelian Rhino Sanctuary in West Kutai, East Kalimantan.

A second Bornean rhino has now been identified in its natural habitat in the Mahakam Ulu forest area, according to Ari Wibawanto, head of the provincial conservation center. The newly discovered rhino has been named Pari.

“We have now identified two Sumatran rhinos in Kalimantan. The rescue efforts for Pahu started a few years ago, and this year, we plan to relocate Pari from Mahakam Ulu,” Ari said on Saturday.

Advertisement

To prepare for Pari’s relocation, workers are currently constructing pens and installing electric fences at the Kelian Rhino Sanctuary, ensuring a safe and secure habitat for the rhino.

Ari expressed confidence that other Sumatran rhinos may still be living in the wild in East Kalimantan. His team plans to launch a mission this year to locate additional rhinos for conservation efforts.

“We will dedicate efforts to search for more Bornean rhinos, particularly in newly identified habitat pockets,” Ari said.

The search will focus on Tabang subdistrict, Kutai Kartanegara Regency, with exploration efforts set to begin soon, he added.

The East Kalimantan Conservation and Natural Resources Center has partnered with the Lestari Rimba Alliance (Alert) as the managing organization for the Kelian Rhino Sanctuary.

Alert Director Kurnia Oktavia Khairani noted that rhino Pari has been living alone in the Mahakam Ulu forest for some time. She stressed that rescue efforts cannot be delayed any further, as Sumatran rhinos in the wild are critically endangered.

“Pari was identified some time ago, but the actual rescue efforts have only begun this year,” Kurnia explained.

She added that both provincial and municipal governments fully support Pari’s rescue mission.

“Everyone agrees that this is a shared responsibility. We must work together to ensure Pari’s rescue and survival,” she said.

As a key partner, Alert operates under the supervision of the East Kalimantan Conservation and Natural Resources Center. Kurnia assured that her organization will follow all necessary procedures to guarantee a safe and smooth rescue process.

“We hope to successfully relocate Pari, just as we did with Pahu. We have experience with translocation, and while we will adopt the same planning mechanisms, we will also refine our methodology for better results,” she said.

Tags:
#Nature #Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Kalimantan Wildlife Officials Attempt to Rescue Second Bornean Rhino in the Wild
News 2 hours ago

Kalimantan Wildlife Officials Attempt to Rescue Second Bornean Rhino in the Wild

 The rescue attempt came amid reports that Bornean rhinos, a subspecies of the Sumatran rhino, were functionally extinct.
Erick Thohir to Transfer $909 Billion in SOE Assets to Danantara
Business 13 hours ago

Erick Thohir to Transfer $909 Billion in SOE Assets to Danantara

 Despite Danantara’s expanding role, he assured that his ministry will continue working to improve professionalism in SOE management.
Pecalang Help Secure Mosque During Ramadan Prayers
News 14 hours ago

Pecalang Help Secure Mosque During Ramadan Prayers

 In a display of religious harmony on the predominantly Hindu island, two Pecalang joined local police to safeguard the At-Taqwa Mosque.
Kurdish PKK Militants Declare Ceasefire in 40-Year Insurgency in Turkey
News 15 hours ago

Kurdish PKK Militants Declare Ceasefire in 40-Year Insurgency in Turkey

 Erdogan warned that Turkey would “always keep our iron fist ready in case the hand we extend is left in the air or bitten.”
Indonesia to Issue Visas for Palestinian Students
News 15 hours ago

Indonesia to Issue Visas for Palestinian Students

 Many Palestinian students saw their visas expire as they were unable to travel amid the ongoing armed conflict between Hamas and Israel.
News Index

Most Popular

Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday
1
Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday
2
Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
3
Ramadan Begins Early for Some Muslim Congregations in Indonesia
4
Indonesia Declares Start of Ramadan on March 1
5
Executives Provide New Insights into Danantara
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED