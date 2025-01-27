KCIC Apologizes for Whoosh Train Delay After Trespasser Disrupts Service

Jakarta. Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC), the operator of the Whoosh high-speed train, has apologized for a delay caused by a trespasser on the railway during the peak holiday season. The incident occurred on Monday, when a mentally ill individual entered the tracks at Kilometer 53 in the Karawang-Padalarang section, halting the train service.

"We apologize to passengers for the disruption caused by a trespasser entering the Whoosh high-speed rail track," said Emir Monti, KCIC's spokesperson, in a statement late Monday. The trespasser was quickly secured, and investigations are underway to determine how they accessed the restricted area.

Following the breach, KCIC conducted a thorough track inspection to ensure safety. Train operations have since resumed, though some delays continued as operational adjustments were made. Passengers who faced delays were provided recovery services, including food and beverages, as per KCIC policy.

To prevent similar incidents, KCIC has strengthened its security measures, including the installation of fencing along tracks, routine patrols every 500 meters, and surveillance through 1,390 CCTV units along the route. Preliminary investigations suggest that the trespasser may have entered the tracks via a drainage channel connected to a nearby river.

“The safety of passengers is our top priority, and we will continue to enhance security measures to prevent unauthorized access in the future,” Emir said.

The Whoosh high-speed train, inaugurated in 2023, connects Jakarta and Bandung and is an essential part of Indonesia's transportation infrastructure. The service has seen a surge in passengers during the long weekend holidays, including the Ascension of Prophet Muhammad SAW and Chinese New Year. Between Jan. 24-29, 2025, KCIC recorded 85,000 ticket sales for Whoosh, with an average of 22,000 passengers per day, marking a 24 percent increase compared to regular days.

KCIC first alerted the public about the disruption via its X account at 11:21 a.m. on Monday. The message explained that the delay was caused by an object found on the tracks at Kilometer 53, prompting safety checks to sterilize the area. This caused significant congestion at stations, particularly Halim, and some passengers reported being trapped on trains.

By 12:27 p.m., KCIC announced that the sterilization process had been completed, and services resumed, though delays persisted.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: